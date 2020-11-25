A single day initially, Black Friday became a “loooong Friday”, as it is now an event that runs for multiple days, paving the way for Cyber Monday, another excuse for consumers to justify their role.

ProVideo Coalition has shared with readers some of the Black Friday deals available this season, from Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale to Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, Creative Solutions Season of Thanks or Sigma’s Black Friday promotion if Cine lenses. Here are some more suggestions to keep you busy the next hours or days.

Lightworks Pro deal

For those just stepping into video making, Lightworks offers a FREE license version with all the tools – the only restriction is on output formats. But if you want to have a copy without limitations, the Black Friday deal is here. Get the Lightworks Pro license with a huge 50% off each of the Lightworks Pro license options now, and unleash the full potential of Lightworks Pro. Black Friday prices are live in the shop now… but the offer is only valid until midnight on 27th November. After that it drops to 40% until midnight on 30th November, so don’t miss out!

Hedge’s Black Friday Week

Black Friday is a whole week at Hedge, so you’ve until Wednesday, December 2 (noon CET) to pick the best deals offered by the company. There’s a bunch of deals, ranging from $29 to $999 and from a 28% discount up to $58 for the upcoming Mono.

Specials this year:

Preorder for Mono, aka Hedge for iPad,

Exclusive bundle with Kyno (or get Kyno for free with The Full Monty),

Postlab for the first and only time ever with a discount because of Covid,

Hedge 10-year license

The Hedge Fund – a non-expiring 50% discount on purchases throughout the yearCheck Hedge’s website and the special page dedicated to the deals during this Black Friday Week in which a total of 16 deals, with discounts between 28% and 58%, wait for you. Remember, Hedge has smart software for filmmakers.

Get Colourlab Ai with a 50% discount

After a successful two-month beta with 500 industry professionals (you might remember they offered an introductory price for the first 500 users, which sold out in less than 24 hours), and enterprise users like HBO, Company 3, and Technicolor, Colourlab Ai is launched this month. Some of the new features rolling out with this official launch were specifically designed thanks to feedback during that beta program, like the ability to seamlessly work in SDR and output HDR content.

With a launch close to Black Friday, and in the spirit of the holidays, the team behind Colourlab Ai will be offering a one-time-only 50% off Black Friday deal on full-year subscriptions to Colourlab Ai (normally priced at $999 annually) – available through Cyber Monday, that’s November 30th. Get your credit card ready!

Lock Circle’s Black Friday sale

Based in Cernobbio Italy, a small glamourous town on the shores of magic Lake Como near the Swiss border, a wonderful and exclusive location used by George Lucas for Star Wars Episode II,

Oceans Twelve by Steven Soderbergh, several scenes in James Bond’s saga, and countless other feature films, the Italian company LockCircle is also keen to have a Black Friday sale, offering its range of products designed by experienced and passionate cinematographers!

Known by their innovative professional LockCircle cages – for Leica or Blackmagic among others – the company claims it creates tools “with a vision, built with a serious production perspective”. Now you’re invited to pick your best deals from a variety of products. Afterwards, introduce the coupon code LCBF20 at the checkout page and discover your LockCircle Black Friday discount! The deals are available until November 30th.

Think Tank Photo Holiday Sale

Get a PhotoCross 15 backpack for $118.99 instead of the regular price of $169.99. Or get the Helipak for DJI Inspire bag for $ 149.75 instead of $ 339.75. These are some of the special deals you’ll find at Think Tank Photo’s Holiday Sale. The company, which also offers the MindShfit family of backpacks for outdoor photographers, claims it needs to make room in its warehouse for next year’s products, so they’re offering special reduced pricing on many of last year’s favorites. The deals include:

Open box, promo and discounted products

May or may not have original tags

Limited quantities

Comes with full Think Tank warranty

Find all about Think Tank Photo’s Black Friday and Holiday Sale deals following the link to the company’s website. The sale offers 30% Off and is valid through December 4th, 2020.