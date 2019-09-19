X-Rite announces new display calibration solutions for photographers and filmmakers, offering color managing for your displays that saves time, money, and eliminates aggravation.

Introduced this month, the new i1Display Studio and i1Display Pro Plus from X-Rite, are technologically enhanced hardware and software solutions for color calibration and profiling of displays, laptops and projectors. Photographers and filmmakers know that color managing displays saves time, money, and eliminates aggravation, and X-Rite now wants to make it easier with the two new products that join the existing i1Display Pro.

The trusted i1Display Pro has been the professional choice for high-level, on-screen color accuracy for discerning photographers, imaging professionals, and display manufacturers for more than eight years. X-Rite extends this legacy for photographers and filmmakers alike with the i1Display Studio, an easy-to-use, affordable, yet professional solution and the i1Display Pro Plus, the ultimate solution to color manage super-bright, HD, and HDR display technology.

The i1Display Studio

i1Display Studio is the ideal solution for both passionate and professional photographers looking for professional color results in an easy-to-use format that doesn’t require in-depth knowledge of color science. It features both one-click presets as well as advanced easy-to-navigate wizarddriven options for more control. The i1Display Studio provides users everything they need in an easy-to-use solution that delivers high quality calibration and profile results in no time.

Key features include:

Technologically advanced i1Display Studio instrument: an ergonomically designed colorimeter with advanced optical technology and filter set

3-in-1 functionality – designed to easily switch between display or projector profiling and ambient light capture

i1Studio software for display and projector profiling

Mobile Device Calibration with free ColorTRUE mobile app

Intelligent Iterative Profiling to accurately measure the color capabilities of a display

Custom control of white point, luminance, contrast ratio and gamma

Color match up to four separate displays for color accuracy

Measurement and compensation of ambient lighting conditions

FlareCorrect for display surface flare measurement and compensation

Video Standards Support: NTSC, PAL SECAM, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020 and DCI-P3.

Profile validation and reminder to view before and after results with included images or load your own

The i1Display Pro Plus

i1Display Pro Plus is ideal for filmmakers and photographers working with super-bright, HD, and HDR displays. This solution includes the ability to measure high luminance (brightness) levels as well as the ability to obtain correct neutral shadow detail levels and higher accuracy in dark colors with new Black Current Subtraction technology.

i1Display Pro Plus contains all the in-depth features found in i1Display Pro to profile monitors, projectors and mobile devices, plus these additional features:

Accurately measure luminance/brightness levels up to 2000 nits.

Obtain correct neutral detail levels and higher accuracy in dark colors with new black current subtraction technology, especially beneficial on OLED displays or any display that can achieve close to zero black point.

BT.1886 default gamma curve – the standard for HDTV – is especially beneficial for 3D LUT workflows and HDR supported displays to minimize clipping in dark area as well as achieve better behavior in blacks and smooth to ideal detail levels.

USB-C compatible with included USB-C to USB-A adapter

“Professional and passionate photographers and filmmakers who are concerned about color perfection know that having properly calibrated and profiled displays is an essential and critical component for a successful and efficient creative workflow,” said Liz Quinlisk, X-Rite’s Global Business Unit Manager, Photo and Video. “The new i1Display Studio and i1Display Pro Plus, coupled with our current number one seller, the i1Display Pro, provides every level of users with optimally calibrated displays, projectors and mobile devices, consistently and easily. This ensures a user’s digital files will be viewed and shared accurately to enable faithful reproduction every time.”

The two new i1Display solutions feature the industry’s most advanced colorimeter bundled with the latest display and projector profiling software to ensure unrivaled color accuracy and consistency now and in the future.

Three new complete kits

X-Rite also introduces three new kits to complement a photographer’s and/or filmmaker’s workflow from capture to edit. Each kit includes an i1Display monitor calibration solution, a ColorChecker Passport for use at capture and a handy lanyard. Kits are offered at a reduced price compared to purchasing separately.

The new kits include:

i1 ColorChecker Photo Kit – includes i1Display Studio and ColorChecker Passport 2

i1 ColorChecker Pro Photo Kit – includes i1Display Pro and ColorChecker Passport 2

i1 ColorChecker Filmmaker Kit – includes i1Display Pro Plus and ColorChecker Passport Video

The new i1Display Studio, i1Display Pro Plus and the new i1 Kits are available this September from X-Rite (North America and Europe) online stores as well as from the company’s worldwide network of resellers.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now