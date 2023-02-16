With presets for photo, video, and pre-press, the new Calibrite PROFILER is software designed to optimise monitors for a streamlined and accurate digital editing workflow.

Calibrite announced recently the release of the brand-new monitor module of PROFILER software, which offers a clear and logical user interface that delivers superior monitor profiling with just a few clicks.

Calibrite PROFILER is the company’s new, intuitive, simple-to-use calibration software, for Calibrite calibration devices for all levels of creators. With built-in presets for those new to color management and fully customisable features for the more advanced user, Calibrite PROFILER makes color optimization easy for everyone, enabling anyone to get their color right! To achieve that goal, the Calibrite PROFILER offers a clear and logical user interface that delivers superior monitor profiling. Even if you are new to colour management, Calibrite PROFILER makes it easy to click and correct in 3 easy steps.

Whether using a laptop or desktop monitor, Calibrite PROFILER assures photographers, video editors, and creatives that what their monitor is accurately showing them is what is really in the file they are viewing.

Calibrite PROFILER offers presets for photo, video, and pre-press with intuitive one-click options for a quick and simple profiling process. Users can modify luminance, white point, contrast targets and patch sizes through the advanced settings for more defined customisation. Custom settings can be saved and named by the user for future use, and the user-defined presets exported, shared, and easily imported for use on other computers. Sharing user-defined custom profiles makes it easy to streamline customisable settings within a team, with students, a community, or across computer labs, ensuring an accurate collective colour workflow. Here is what Calibrite PROFILER offers to different professionals:

Photographers:

Tailored and customizable presets for photography and simulated print work.

Five customizable presets designed for video, supporting high-brightness displays when using a ColorChecker Display Pro / Display Plus.

If you’re a content creator, easily switch between the photo and video presets.

Upgrade to the new software for $9.99

A new suite of utilities built into Calibrite PROFILER makes it easy to evaluate the monitor and confirm the quality of a profile:

Monitor Uniformity – allows sampling of nine positions on the monitor surface to evaluate the uniformity of luminance and colour across the screen.

Monitor Validation – uses industry standard colours to calculate and return an in-depth report on the quality of a profile created by Calibrite PROFILER.

Monitor Quick Check – confirms that the profile in use is still performing correctly, helping to establish how often the monitor should be calibrated to account for normal drift.

Preset Manager – allows the user to export, import, or delete custom presets created in Calibrite PROFILER.

Profile Manager – provides the user with an easy path to delete old profiles keeping systems clear of clutter.

Product Registration – offers an easy path to register a product to benefit from full Calibrite support.

Monitor Quick Check and Profile Manager functionality coming soon

Powered by X-Rite’s industry-leading colour science technology, Calibrite PROFILER features innovations that ensure the best possible calibration for monitors. Calibrite PROFILER is free to all Calibrite Display device owners, and X-Rite branded device users can also upgrade to the new software for $9.99. Providing consistency over both Mac and Windows platforms, the software allows easy upgrades to keep up-to-date with continual changes to operating systems and display technologies.