Calibrite launches a brand-new addition to the ColorChecker Passport range, the ColorChecker Passport DUO. Driven by market data and insights, the ColorChecker Passport DUO is the first of its kind for both photo and video users, offering an all-in-one, hybrid color correction tool. It’s the ideal solution for photographers who also shoot video – or videographers who need to capture stills – and any creative looking for accurate and consistent color and creative flexibility.

With the ever-growing need for professional hybrid products, Calibrite recognizes the need for a dual color correction tool to meet the needs of professional photographers and videographers alike. Now carry only the ColorChecker Passport DUO – compact, durable and portable, for the busy lifestyle of the hybrid shooter.

The new ColorChecker Passport DUO includes four combined targets with the ColorChecker Classic 24 patch target used to create custom camera profiles for still photographers shooting raw, White Balance target for custom in-camera white balance, and two video targets used for zebras, vectorscope, and RGB parade video settings, all in one rugged, pocket-sized, protective case.

A ColorChecker Passport for hybrid users

Building on X-Rite’s color science, this is the next stage in Calibrite’s evolution of the original ColorChecker Passport. This pocket-sized ColorChecker is ready for any photo or video challenge that comes your way. Measuring only 125 x 90mm/5 x 4in, whether you’re traveling a short distance or around the world, you’d never need to leave home without your Passport DUO.

Calibrite notes that “the combination of targets, camera calibration software, Lightroom plug-in, and compatibility with major video editing software makes the ColorChecker Passport DUO our most versatile passport product. It delivers professional-quality color control and camera matching for still photography and video. Now there is one ColorChecker Passport for hybrid users to get to a worry-free color balance and consistent neutral white point faster, which reduces editing time to focus on getting to your creative vision faster. The new and improved protective case identifies the Passport DUO on the outside, providing a panel to customize yours with your name or other identifying information.”

The ColorChecker Passport DUO is an essential tool for any user that requires accurate color control. The Munsell Lab developed paint on paper targets to offer consistent color when working in mixed lighting conditions for capturing still or moving images. These tools assist in matching multiple cameras ensuring a similar color rendition even when using cameras with different sensor technology.

Avoid frustrating editing corrections

When used with any Calibrite monitor calibration solution, Calibrite ColorChecker DUO saves you time and money, avoiding costly mistakes and frustrating editing corrections. Here is some more detailed information about the new product from Calibrite:

For Video:

Specifically designed for today’s video production workflow, the Video Color target includes four rows of color chips designed for video capture and editing, giving videographers a powerful target to speed up color grading. And the 3-step Grayscale Target provides an enhanced grayscale for achieving ideal camera exposure for in camera and post-production, including white, 40IRE grey and high gloss black that can act as a black trap when positioned without reflection.

For Photo:

This pocket-sized ColorChecker Passport DUO is ready for any photo or video challenge. Measuring only 125 x 90mm/5 x 4in, whether traveling a short distance or around the world, never leave home without it. The rugged resin case holds and protects the four targets from light and abrasion, extending its lifespan. The redesigned Passport DUO case now includes the name on the outside and includes a user customizable panel to write a name or other identifying information.

The ColorChecker Passport DUO is the next level in portable color control. It’s a powerful, hybrid capture-to-edit solution for any creative looking to save time, providing a consistent and predictable neutral starting point. Get to your final edit faster than ever before.

The ColorChecker Passport DUO is available from calibrite.com and other major photo and video retailers, with a suggested price of $199.00.