Amimon, the company whose proprietary technology is found inside many products from Teradek, SmallHD and Paralinx as well as those from other manufacturers, like ARRI was acquired by Vitec.

Wireless HD video is creating a revolution in content creation and consumption, and Amimon is a reference name in the field. Established in 2004, Amimon is a market leader in zero latency wireless HD video, and has developed an exclusive technology to harness the power of mobile cameras and fixed video sources, and bring HD content to remote display screens or distribution switches.

Early this year the company demonstrated its third generation wireless chipset to address 4K resolution that is becoming a mass trend in its core markets.The new chipset and solutions improve’s wireless video connectivity, re-drawing the boundaries for UHD quality, zero latency robust video connectivity. By the support of higher resolution above FHD the chipset extends the coverage of new applications and use cases such as wireless VR. Designs based on this new chipset are expected to be available by end of this year.

Grow the Teradek brand

You probably know Amimon products, even if you do not know the name. The company provides wireless solutions to leading OEMs in the professional video market, the medical market, and the professional installation market. In the last years, we market final products to end-customers in the drone market, both for the professional heavy lifting drones and for the hobby small & quick racing quads. Its proprietary technology is found inside many products built by Creative Solutions, including products from Teradek, SmallHD and Paralinx as well as those from other manufacturers, like ARRI.

The business relation between Amimon and Creative Solutions, a Division of The Vitec Group plc, which goes as far back as 2012, explains the recent acquisition, which is part of Vitec’s strategy to continue to grow the Teradek brand, to bring Creative Solutions products to market faster and to expand further in the on-location sports and news markets. Teradek is widely recognized as the world leader in wireless video products for the cinema industry.

Teradek and SmallHD chipsets

“We have had a deep, collaborative relationship with Amimon since 2012, when we created a worldwide market for zero-delay wireless video,” said Nicol Verheem, founder of Teradek and CEO of Creative Solutions. “This acquisition is the logical next step to develop a new generation of wireless video tools. Integrating our organizations will accelerate the development of innovative new products, further simplifying video production workflows and allowing new creative freedom to our customers.”

Amimon’s patented technology enables instantaneous transmission of uncompressed video across a wireless link. The exclusively-manufactured chipset can be found in the highly respected Teradek Bolt and SmallHD wireless video monitors, which are used in productions around the world. “These products have helped support the global growth in production, by bringing to the set, new ways to collaborate while making the production process more flexible,” said Martin Vann, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Creative Solutions.

Understanding the needs of filmmakers

Greg Smokler, co-founder of Paralinx and head of the Cine Market for Creative Solutions added, “Our relationship with Amimon has always been complementary. Amimon is the inventor of this core technology, while the CS brands are adept at understanding the needs of filmmakers. This has allowed us to iterate quickly, creating a growing ecosystem of compatible devices like the SmallHD 703 Bolt and the recently introduced Bolt DSMC2.

“Creative Solutions is a great fit for Amimon. Our innovative wireless video technology has enabled the Teradek and SmallHD product lines to expand,” commented Ram Ofir, President and CEO of Amimon. “We look forward to our Israel facility becoming primarily a core research and development center for Creative Solutions to allow us to bring more exciting products to market.”

Established in 2004, Amimon’s main R&D center is in Tel Aviv, Israel, where the majority of its 60 employees are based. Dr. Zvi Reznic, Amimon’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Tal Keren-Zvi, General Manager and VP Operations / R&D, will remain with the company to lead the team post-acquisition.