SmallHD 703 Bolt, a wireless monitor

What do you get when you put the names Small HD and Teradek together? You get a 703 Bolt, a 3000 nit, Full HD, 7-inch monitor with a 300-foot wireless receiver built-in, compatible with Teradek trasnmitters.

By Jose Antunes January 04, 2018 News, Production

SmallHD 703 Bolt, a wireless monitor

SmallHD started 2018 with a new product, the 703 Bolt, a daylight viewable monitor developed in cooperation with Teradek, so you don’t need to use cables to get it to work.

SmallHD and Teradek have joined forces to create a wireless monitoring device that’s easy to see, easy to power and easy hold. No cables. No fuss. Easily pair the 703 Bolt with Teradek 500, 1000, and 3000 transmitters and you’re good to go.

The new 703 Bolt expands the 700 family of monitors from SmallHD, made of four different models: 701 and 702 Lite and the 702 OLED and 702 Bright. The 703 Bolt is different, though, as the name indicates the association with Teradek for a new solution that will be appreciated by everyone wanting to move freely on set.

The 10-bit IPS LCD panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) has a color gamut of 70% NTSC and a viewing angle of 178 Degrees (CR<10) which makes it ideal for different things, including to be used as an untethered focusing tool. Its display is tack sharp, says SmallHD, and software features like peaking, focus assist, and pixel zoom are easily accessible.

The built-in wireless receiver and cutting edge software tools like real-time 3D LUTs, turn the 703 Bolt is the ultimate kit for any director (no cage required), and the monitor’s wireless feed can be easily shared with another monitor via SDI, another demonstration of its versatility.

The 703 Bolt is available in two bundles, the 7-inch Wireless Monitor with Directors Handles and V-Mount Battery Plate and 7-inch Wireless Monitor with Directors Handles and Gold Mount Battery Plate, both sold at the same price, $3699.00, and only the 7-inch Full HD Monitor with Built-in Wireless HD Receiver, for $3499.00, prices for early-adopters a promotion that will end on the last day of January 2018.

Follow the link to SmallHD’s website to find more information about the new wireless solution developed by SmallHD and Teradek.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

LG and the TV of tomorrow at CES 2018

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

PVC’s 2017 Black Friday deals: Day Four
News

PVC’s 2017 Black Friday deals: Day Four

While some of the deals in this list are only available for a very...
PVC’s 2017 Black Friday deals
News

PVC’s 2017 Black Friday deals

The 2017 Black Friday is, as always, one of the longest days of the...
Review: Teradek Serv Pro and VUER
Production

Review: Teradek Serv Pro and VUER

Teradek’s Serv Pro is a $1799 camera-top wireless transmitter, sending H.264 video and audio...
New SmallHD 1703-P3X rivals OLED
News

New SmallHD 1703-P3X rivals OLED

The SmallHD 1703-P3X is the company’s newest 17″ production monitor, equipped with a wide...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar