SmallHD started 2018 with a new product, the 703 Bolt, a daylight viewable monitor developed in cooperation with Teradek, so you don’t need to use cables to get it to work.

SmallHD and Teradek have joined forces to create a wireless monitoring device that’s easy to see, easy to power and easy hold. No cables. No fuss. Easily pair the 703 Bolt with Teradek 500, 1000, and 3000 transmitters and you’re good to go.

The new 703 Bolt expands the 700 family of monitors from SmallHD, made of four different models: 701 and 702 Lite and the 702 OLED and 702 Bright. The 703 Bolt is different, though, as the name indicates the association with Teradek for a new solution that will be appreciated by everyone wanting to move freely on set.

The 10-bit IPS LCD panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) has a color gamut of 70% NTSC and a viewing angle of 178 Degrees (CR<10) which makes it ideal for different things, including to be used as an untethered focusing tool. Its display is tack sharp, says SmallHD, and software features like peaking, focus assist, and pixel zoom are easily accessible.

The built-in wireless receiver and cutting edge software tools like real-time 3D LUTs, turn the 703 Bolt is the ultimate kit for any director (no cage required), and the monitor’s wireless feed can be easily shared with another monitor via SDI, another demonstration of its versatility.

The 703 Bolt is available in two bundles, the 7-inch Wireless Monitor with Directors Handles and V-Mount Battery Plate and 7-inch Wireless Monitor with Directors Handles and Gold Mount Battery Plate, both sold at the same price, $3699.00, and only the 7-inch Full HD Monitor with Built-in Wireless HD Receiver, for $3499.00, prices for early-adopters a promotion that will end on the last day of January 2018.

Follow the link to SmallHD’s website to find more information about the new wireless solution developed by SmallHD and Teradek.

