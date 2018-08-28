News

The new premium footage collection from Pond5 is shot on RED

Pond5 recently created a collection of royalty-free licensable aerial video content shot using DJI drones. Now the company announces a plan to create a collection shot on RED Digital Cinema cameras.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 28, 2018

Shot on RED, premium footage collection from Pond5

Global content marketplace Pond5 has a new premium footage collection planned, an initiative providing RED filmmakers with the opportunity to share their video work with a global audience.

The new project from Pond5 opens a new market for filmmakers wanting to share their cinema-quality 8K, 6K, 5K, and 4K video work with the world. The company aims to create the world’s most compelling collection of royalty-free licensable video content, offering a unique collection of premium footage shot exclusively on RED Digital Cinema cameras.

Filmmakers currently working with RED cameras or who fully own footage shot on RED are encouraged to apply to become a part of the program. Those selected for the launch of the collection will have their work promoted to a global audience and will also become eligible to receive free footage preparation services from the Pond5 team.

“The quality of the footage captured on RED cameras is really incredible, and it deserves to be spotlighted in its own channel,” said Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman. “Filmmakers using these cameras are some of the best in the world, and they’re making a significant investment in their craft, whether they’re committing to the purchase of a RED camera or just negotiating access to one for a shoot. This collection offers them a way to get exponentially more eyes on that work, while getting the opportunity to see an additional return on that investment.”

The Pond5 RED initiative follows the recent launch of Pond5’s DJI collection, continuing the brand’s recognition of the gear and technology manufacturers that enable cinematographers to create their most captivating work and fully realize their creative visions. It also offers the opportunity to repurpose the footage that didn’t make the final cut on a particular project, giving it new life as creative content for other high-profile productions.

“Creating a special collection exclusively for RED footage on Pond5 is a perfect extension of our own ‘Shot on RED’ campaign, which includes a huge cross-section of major theatrical and broadcast releases,” said RED President Jarred Land. “We’re excited to collaborate with the Pond5 team to help promote artists working with our cameras and provide them with a new way to earn revenue from their work.”

All applications received via the form now online at http://pond5.com/red-cameras will be considered for the launch of the new RED collection on Pond5, currently planned for later in 2018. Artists submitting will be asked to provide a link to their work along with details on which RED camera they shoot with. Both pre-existing work and new work will be considered, as long as the artist fully owns the copyright. Submissions will be judged on quality, creativity and category demand in the Pond5 marketplace.


Profoto introduces the A1 Duo Kit and a new light shaping tool, the Grid Kit

Your RED Tools app for Android and iOS

