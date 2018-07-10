The first collection of its kind includes professionally shot footage created by FAA-certified pilots and filmmakers using DJI drones and served by Pond5.

Global content marketplace Pond5, in conjunction with DJI, today unveiled the first wave of content in its premium collection of licensable aerial drone footage. The collection, the first of its kind, includes professionally shot footage of natural wonders, wildlife, urban landscapes, and highly sought-after views from around the world.

“The response to our call for filmmakers using DJI drones is truly inspiring,” said Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman. “We received a wealth of aerial footage to choose from for this collection, and it’s continuing to roll in non-stop. Being able to provide our buyers with shots of this quality captured by certified pilots speaks directly to Pond5’s mission of supporting filmmakers on both sides of our marketplace, and to the passion of the artists in the DJI community.”

Included in the launch of the Pond5 DJI collection are shots by FAA Part 107 certified pilots that cover a spectrum of landscapes and perspectives — from stunning natural terrain to urban cityscapes, rare shots of animals in the wild, and sweeping overviews of modern industry. The content will provide buyers in the Pond5 marketplace with numerous and exciting options for their film and video projects.

DJI has been working closely with the team of video experts and curators at Pond5 on the genesis and launch of the collection, helping to ensure that the most compelling and award-worthy aerial footage shot with DJI products is made easily accessible to customers searching for studio-quality shots to use in their productions.

“This collection marks the start of a new era for filmmakers looking to purchase and sell drone footage,” said Michael Perry, Managing Director of DJI, North America. “We’re always amazed at the sheer quality and diversity that pilots using DJI drones display in their work. Bringing this creativity to the millions of filmmakers who use Pond5 in a way that reinforces safe and legal drone operations is extremely rewarding.”

By applying to join this program, pilots operating with a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is required for US commercial use, are presented with the opportunity to leverage Pond5’s industry knowledge in identifying their most in-demand shots, as well as potentially obtaining assistance in preparing their footage for licensing in the Pond5 marketplace.

Pilots certified in territories outside the US are also encouraged to submit their credentials, as there are plans to further expand the scope of the collection in the near future to include certified pilots from all around the world. For more information on applying and to view the newly released Pond5 DJI collection, follow the link on this page.