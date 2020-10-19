Creative Solutions has announced a new addition to its SmallHD product lineup. The Indie 7 debuts this month as an entry-level member of their Smart 7 monitor family.

Featuring optional software upgrades for camera control access, the new SmallHD Indie 7 can be more than a monitor for filmmakers: it can be the brain of the operation, say its designers.

Complete creative control on an independent budget is the goal for the SmallHD Indie 7, which debuts this month as an entry-level member of the Smart 7 monitor family, further expanding creative control for filmmakers in need of a reliable touchscreen field monitor. Work smarter, not harder, is the clear invitation SmallHD makes to professionals, as the Indie 7 provides creative professionals with access to the smartest monitoring toolset in the industry.

Built to be used anywhere, the Indie 7 is backed by 1000nits of brightness, and isn’t afraid to get a little sun. Easily adjust the monitor brightness to fit your filming environment; from dimly lit studios to sunlit backlots, in the midnight moonlight to midday sun. The 7” 1080p display with hyper-responsive touchscreen functionality and bright daylight visibility on Indie 7 is powered by the intuitive PageOS 4 software platform. This industry-leading interface allows operators to build customized user pages, utilizing a host of imaging tools.

There is more to the Indie 7, though. In fact, the monitor can be the brain of the whole operation. Transform your touchscreen into the central command hub of your camera rig. With Camera Control for RED DSMC2 & KOMODO, which are offered separately as two individual licensed software upgrades and allow unfettered access to internal camera configuration settings, the Indie 7 allows you to control internal camera settings such as Start/Stop Record, FPS, Shutter Speed, ISO, Color Temperature/White Balance, Partial LUT Configuration, and Clip Playback. The Indie 7 KOMODO Kit will include a custom Control Cable for communication with the camera.

“The Cine 7 and 702 Touch monitors have proven widely popular, especially with operators who use Camera Control for RED,” explained Dave Bredbury, Product Manager (Cine) at Creative Solutions. “With the announcement of KOMODO and other compact professional cameras, we saw the need to add a model to the series for those working on an independent budget. Indie 7 is that solution.”

Specifications of the Indie 7

Indie 7 is compatible with the Teradek Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module (Gold Mount or V-Mount), a cableless integration that enables 4K & HDR wireless video from any Teradek Bolt 4K transmitter. Indie 7’s ability to accept a Full 4K image allows for 1:1 Pixel Mapping for greater clarity during punch-in. With a video signal 4x the resolution of the display, operators and focus-pullers will notice a significant increase in sharpness when zooming in to catch critical focus. Teradek RT Command Center is also available for direct interaction with connected Teradek RT lens controllers.

Here is a list of the Indie 7 Smart Monitor specifications:

Display: 7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen

Resolution: 1920×1200

Brightness: 1000nits

Color: 100% Rec 709

Input: 1x 3G-SDI, 1x 3G-SDI In/Out, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Micro USB

Output: 1x 3G-SDI, 1x HDMI 2.0

Audio: ⅛” headphone jack

Power Input: 2mm barrel connector (DC 10-34v), Sony L-Series dual battery bracket

Construction: Anodized aluminum chassis

Software: PageOS 4

Compatibility: Camera Control for RED DSMC2 & KOMODO, Teradek Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module, Teradek RT

Price of the SmallHD Indie 7 and kits

“Our goal at SmallHD has always been to streamline the process of capturing great footage,” Bredbury said. “We’re continuing to expand access into new cameras and simplify monitoring workflows for all creative professionals by developing additional hardware integrations and software upgrades for all of our Smart 7 monitors.”

The SmallHD Indie 7 Smart Monitor is available for $899. The Indie 7 RED KOMODO Kit costs $1,399, but is available for a limited time at the introductory price of $1,149. The Teradek Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module costs. $2,399. You’ll also need Software License Upgrades for Cine 7, 702 Touch, Indie 7. The Camera Control Kit for RED DSMC2 costs $499 while the Camera Control Kit for RED KOMODO is priced at $499 with an introductory price of $249.