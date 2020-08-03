The SmallHD 4K Production series of monitors arrives with the OLED 22, a model built around the Small4K Video Processing Architecture, and the result of two year of development.

SmallHD announces a new entry into the reference-grade monitor space: the OLED 22 4K Production Monitor, which the company claims sets a new standard for color purists.

Featuring a >1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with an absolute black point, and 100% P3 / 135% Rec 709 color gamuts that generate beautiful, true-to-life color accuracy, according to SmallHD, the OLED 22 is, adds the company, “a stunning new entry into the reference monitor space and SmallHD’s new standard for color perfectionists. The monitor has “virtually no image degradation at any viewing angle, providing a real-time image as vivid and pristine as the final output.”

Setting a new standard for color purists, this stunning 4K color reference monitor boasts many of the advanced features that OLED users demand. “DITs, DPs, and Colorists have been waiting for what feels like forever to replace their ancient HD OLED monitors,” said Greg Smokler, Creative Solutions VP of Product” adding “that’s why we spent over 2 years building OLED 22, the first lightweight 4K OLED production monitor equipped with a feature set that finally enables critical monitoring of 4K images, both on set and in the color suite.”

OLED 22, a featherweight monitor

OLED 22’s hardware design is built around the Small4K Video Processing Architecture, which provides, says SmallHD, “unparalleled input/output options with eight 12G-SDI and two HDMI 2.0 ports, all of which enable 4K signal processing. Housed in a rugged, unibody, milled-aluminum chassis that includes 36 individual 1⁄4-20” mounting points along the top and sides, the OLED 22 weighs-in at a featherweight total of 9.3-lbs/4.2kg. A removable handle and feet allow for convenient portability.”

The monitor specs check off an impressive list of desired features: the 21.6in/55cm screen size with 3840×2160 resolution features 350nit brightness level, and 100% P3 / 135% Rec 709 color gamuts that generate true-to-life color reproduction. Nuanced color fidelity is guaranteed by the 10-bit color depth.

Power options include two hot-swappable power inputs: one 3-pin XLR and a slide-on Dual Battery Plate (Gold Mount & V-Mount options, sold separately), which can be attached via the built-in Smart Rail on the rear side of the monitor. Two 2-pin locking accessory outputs add power flexibility for additional devices. For complete, untethered freedom, OLED 22 is Teradek Bolt 4K compatible: an ideal combination for cable-free, zero-delay video monitoring in 4K 10-bit HDR.

Four 4K Production Monitors

Coinciding with the release of OLED 22, SmallHD is also introducing its most sophisticated internal toolset yet: PageOS 4. With this new software, users gain easier access to a diverse and customizable array of curated exposure tools and workflows for enhanced production functionality. Beyond a host of improvements for simplicity and speed, PageOS 4 supports a streamlined color-calibration experience with Color Pipe, an intuitive rendering tool that accurately converts log formats into SDR and HDR.

PageOS 4 includes significant upgrades in user page presets, 4K HDR (PQ) waveforms, improved false color, and dual/quad viewing options–as well as retaining the same dependable features known to users of previous PageOS-equipped monitors.

The SmallHD OLED 22 4K Production Monitor is being offered with a limited-time introductory price of $11,999. Shipments are expected to begin in August 2020. In addition to OLED 22, SmallHD’s new 4K Production Monitors include Vision 24 and Vision 17 HDR monitors, as well as the Cine 24 4K High-Bright monitor. All are currently available with special limited-time introductory pricing.