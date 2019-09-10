Vitec’s Creative Solutions Division is adding even more functionality for cinematographers, with their Camera Control for RED DSMC2 on Cine 7 monitors.

Unveiled at NAB 2019, the new Cine 7 monitor with cinema camera control and Teradek wireless continues to expand the line up of monitors from SmallHD. When the company introduced the new line, the company made clear that this monitor is different, due to “its seamless integration of cinema camera control, allowing users to manage a variety of camera settings right from the SmallHD software interface”. The Cine 7 was presented with support for ARRI ALEXA Mini, AMIRA, and Mini LF cameras as an optional software license, with support coming for RED and Sony later this year, according to SmallHD.

Last May, to promote the ARRI solution, SmallHD had a special offer: a free ARRI Camera Control License valued at $500, for those who bought the new Cine 7 monitor. Now RED users also have a promotion waiting for them: the Camera Control license for RED DSMC2 is now available as a bundle that includes an active camera-control cable and software upgrade license. For a limited time, every new Cine 7 purchase will include the RED camera control bundle free of charge.

Control your RED from the SmallHD monitor

Now available for purchase, this new software license enables real-time configuration of RED DSMC2 cameras directly through the Cine 7’s touchscreen interface. Camera control on Cine 7 is a unique development because it allows cinematographers to use a beautiful, bright, and color-accurate monitor as a control interface as well as a creative viewing monitor. Camera menus appear as an overlay on the Cine 7 screen, offering multiple options to configure the camera to changing production requirements. In addition to standard parameters like white balance, resolution, and filename, the new software license provides deep-level menu control, including output overlays, image pipeline modification, and power settings.

With 1800nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, and a 1920×1200 resolution display, the Cine 7 monitor combines razor-sharp image clarity with powerful camera control features and the ease of touchscreen access. All Cine 7 monitors also provide deep integration with Teradek RT wireless follow-focus systems and are available as either a standalone monitor or with an integrated Teradek Bolt transmitter or receiver module.

For more information about Cine 7 RED Camera Control or other SmallHD products visit the company’s website.

