The National Television Academy of Arts and Sciences awarded SmallHD a 2023 Engineering Science and Technology Emmy to recognize the company’s contributions to advancing the television industry.

SmallHD’s innovative monitor platform has been honored with a 2023 Engineering Science and Technology Emmy from the National Television Academy of Arts and Sciences (NATAS),

Founded in 1955, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Award. Regional Emmy Awards are given in nineteen regions across the United States. National Awards are given for Daytime Entertainment, News & Documentary, Community Service, Sports and Technology & Engineering.

SmallHD recently announced that its innovative monitor platform has been awarded a 2023 Engineering Science and Technology Emmy from the National Television Academy of Arts and Sciences. This prestigious accolade recognizes SmallHD’s significant contributions to advancing the television industry through its exceptional engineering, scientific achievements, and technological breakthroughs.

Receiving the Emmy for the SmallHD team are Jeffrey Gray, Russell Hocken, Barrett Phillips, and Greg Smokler. Additional key contributions were made by Norbert Ingram, Mike Claes, Blake Johnson, and the entirety of the SmallHD research and development team.

SmallHD: laser focused on one goal

“SmallHD has always been laser-focused on one goal: build the best possible monitoring tools for technicians and artists to monitor their creative vision on set.” says Greg Smokler, VP of Cine Products for Creative Solutions. “Our teams put so much love and care into every aspect of this technology, so it really is a huge honor to see that effort recognized by the Academy with this award.”

Here is some more information shared by SmallHD regarding the 2023 Engineering Science and Technology Emmy the company received and its monitors:

SmallHD’s monitors have become ubiquitous in the production landscape by empowering crews with unparalleled image quality, brightness, rugged durability, and universal connectivity–all powered by the intuitive PageOS software. Built on a totally custom integration of electronics and software architecture, SmallHD maintains a design philosophy focused on deeply collaborative relationships with professionals on set.

SmallHD’s rugged and daylight-viewable production monitors have become a staple on every production set, from scripted dramas to live broadcasts. SmallHD’s hardware platform features an entirely custom electronics architecture that allows for continuous expansion of features and connectivity, as well as enabling the unique industry-leading PageOS 5 monitoring software system. From the compact on-camera Smart 5 and Smart 7 series to the 4K production monitor line, SmallHD has created a unified and cohesive series of monitors that allow for accurate and consistent viewing and color reproduction across different cameras and applications, ensuring a consistent creative vision from set to final output.

SmallHD wishes to thank the following camera people for their constant testing and constructive feedback over the years: Focus Pullers Simon England, Dan Ming, and Bob Smathers; DITs Chris Bolton, Rohan Chitraker, Lonny Danler, Steve Harnell, Jason Johnson, Ryan Nguyen, Calvin Reibman, Raul Riveros, Christian Saure; DPs Ed Lachman ASC, Claudio Miranda ASC, and Armando Salas ASC, and many, many others.