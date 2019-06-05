RED DIGITAL CINEMA introduced a new DSMC2 GEMINI kit offering a comprehensive solution for cinematographers who shoot in a variety of environments. Add a lens and you’re ready to go!

The newly packaged system offers cinematographers a complete solution (lens not included) to start shooting while being able to tackle a variety of situations. It’s interesting to see that as Panavision introduced, at Cine Gear Expo 2019, its new DXL-M, which marries the modularity and connectivity of the DXL with the smaller size and weight of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, to offer a fully-equipped camera that is conveniently adaptable to any shooting scenario, RED presents a solution that, as the company states, offers, “a comprehensive solution for cinematographers who shoot in a variety of environments.”

At the heart of the new system is the DSMC2 camera BRAIN with the GEMINI 5K S35 sensor, which leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide greater flexibility in a variety of lighting conditions. GEMINI is RED’s highest sensitivity sensor to date and offers significantly increased performance in low-light settings and improved performance in shadows. Filmmakers can shoot in standard mode for well-lit conditions or low-light mode for darker settings, and operators can easily switch between modes through the camera’s on-screen menu with no down time.

Compatible with multiple accessories

With features like cable-free peripherals, integrated media bay, wireless control, and more—DSMC2 GEMINI is also compatible with a growing arsenal of modules and accessories—from RED and other third-party manufacturers. Tack on interchangeable OLPFs and lens mounts and DSMC2 GEMINI gives you the ultimate control over your footage.

The new DSMC2 GEMINI Kit features:

DSMC2 GEMINI 5K S35

DSMC2 RED Touch 7.0” LCD

DSMC2 Outrigger Handle

DSMC2 V-lock with I/O Expander for a variety of input/output selections

S35 AI CANON Mount

IDX Duo C98 Battery and IDX VL-2X Battery Charger

RED Mini-Mag (960 GB) with G-Technology EV Series Reader

Heavy-Duty Camera Case

The RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2 GEMINI is capable of data write speeds of 300 MB/s, and can simultaneously record in REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR/HD. The kit provides a premium bundle that is “ready to shoot” when paired with the user’s chosen lens. The newly packaged system is available for purchase on RED.com and RED Authorized Dealers priced at $27,500/£21,700/€24,950.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now