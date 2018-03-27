The RED EPIC-W camera paired with the GEMINI 5K S35 sensor promises to deliver better dynamic range and greater anamorphic lens coverage in cinematic quality images.

A few days before the start of the 2018 NAB Show, RED Digital Cinema introduces its new GEMINI 5K S35 sensor, allowing users of the RED EPIC-W camera to experience a new level of control over their images, as the sensor leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide greater flexibility for a variety of shooting environments. Whether creators choose to shoot in standard mode for well-lit conditions or low light mode for darker environments, the RED EPIC-W with GEMINI 5K S35 sensor delivers incredible dynamic range and produces cinematic quality images, says the company.

The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor delivers, according to RED, “exceptional low-light performance allowing for cleaner imagery with less noise and better shadow detail. Operators can easily switch between modes through the camera’s on-screen menu with no down time. The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor offers an increased field of view at 2K and 4K resolutions compared to the higher resolution HELIUM sensor. In addition, the sensor’s 30.72 mm x 18 mm dimensions allow for greater anamorphic lens coverage than with HELIUM or RED DRAGON sensors.

“While the GEMINI sensor was developed for low-light conditions in outer space, we quickly saw there was so much more to this sensor,” said Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. “In fact, we loved the potential of this sensor so much, we wanted to evolve it to make it have a broader appeal. As a result, the EPIC-W GEMINI now sports dual-sensitivity modes. It still has the low-light performance mode, but also has a default, standard mode that allows you to shoot in brighter conditions.”

Built on the compact DSMC2 form factor, this new camera and sensor combination captures 5K full format motion at up to 96 fps along with incredibly fast data speeds of up to 275 MB/s. Additionally, it supports RED’s IPP2 enhanced image processing pipeline in camera. Like all of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, EPIC-W is able to shoot simultaneous REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording and adheres to RED’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE— a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled, as well as move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear.

Beginning at $24,500, the new RED EPIC-W with GEMINI 5K S35 sensor is available for purchase at select RED authorized dealers globally and on RED.com. Alternatively, WEAPON Carbon Fiber and RED EPIC-W 8K customers will have the option to upgrade to the GEMINI sensor at a later date. To learn more, visit RED’s website.