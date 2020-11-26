Remember to stay safe and get the best deals on this Thanksgiving Day, which paves the way for Black Friday. Here are some of ProVideo Coalition suggestions for its readers.

From Kollaborate Server cloud platform offer to Boris FX sales or ascribe.ai Black Friday Special sale, ProVideo Coalition shares with its readers some more of the best deals available the coming days.

ProVideo Coalition has shared with readers some of the Black Friday deals available this season, from Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale to Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, Creative Solutions Season of Thanks or Sigma’s Black Friday promotion if Cine lenses. Here are some more suggestions to keep you busy the next hours or days. And do remember to stay safe.

Digital Rebellion Black Friday Sale 2020

Creators of maintenance and workflow tools for video professionals since 2017, Digital Rebellion is offering 30% off on its Kollaborate Server cloud workflow platform, one of its most popular products. Not only that, but the company is also offering the same 30% off on its desktop software.

CinePlay for Mac, a Professional Mac media player with support for timecode, overlays, safe areas and note-taking is now $19 instead of the regular $29, and the popular Pro Maintenance Tools, to maintain, repair and troubleshoot your editing software, costs $89 and not the regular $129 price. Pro Media Tools, used for media management, including organizing files, managing metadata and quality checking, costs $69 during this period, instead of the regular $99.

The Kollaborate Server cloud workflow platform, the company’s self-hosted workflow system for sharing files and getting feedback from your team, costs, depending on package chosen, $419 $699 $1049 instead of $599 $999 $1499. This promotion lasts through Cyber Monday (November 30th).

Divergent Media Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Divergent Media, an independent software company focused on providing flexible tools for monitoring, quality assurance, and acquisition for the video production industry has its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale running until December 7th. It’s quite simple to buy the stuff you need from them: simply use the coupon code “zeroIREfriday” at checkout to get 40% off.

The apps, you already know them well and if you don’t maybe this is the time to start using them: EditReady 2, easy, fast and powerful transcoding for video professionals and ScopeBox 4, software scopes for DIT, production, editing and finishing.

Boris FX Blockbuster Sales

Everything Boris FX has to offer is on sale — now through Black Friday, November 27th, at midnight EST! No discount code needed; sale price as marked. Huge savings on product bundles (best value!) & the latest releases of all of the company’s Academy and Emmy Award-winning products (Sapphire 2021, Continuum 2021, Mocha Pro 2021, Silhouette 2020.5, Silhouette Paint 2020.5, and Optics 2021).

Boris FX plugins support Adobe, Apple (Continuum-only), Avid, and OFX hosts including Autodesk Flame (Sapphire and Mocha Pro), Blackmagic Design, Foundry, VEGAS Pro, Adobe Photoshop (Optics-only), and more. Remember that sale is limited to one product purchase per customer and that monthly subscriptions are discounted for the first month only. Renews at list price.

Inside The Edit Black Friday offer

Accept Inside The Edit invitation and… “Become a Powerful Creative Editor”, paying less for it. In fact, the company is offering 50% off all subscriptions using code: BF20. Inside The Edit believes in creative training and is not interested in teaching you software, codecs or anything technical. We’re interested, they say, “in teaching you the art of editing.”

How do we want to make our audiences feel? How to we construct a dramatic narrative? These are the questions a creative editor asks, and these are the concepts that Inside The Edit wants to teach. There is a free trial available, if you want to know if this the right tuition for you but remember that the Black Friday sale is only available until Cyber Monday.

ascribe.ai Black Friday Special sale

Axle ai, Inc. is offering a special deal for users of its ascribe.ai AI-driven transcription solution. The company announced that “through Monday only, you can get axle ai’s groundbreaking ascribe.ai AI-driven transcription for $1USD per hour! Buy as many 10 hour and 100-hour blocks as you think you’ll need for the coming year at this amazing price! Also, if you buy 300 hours or more, we’ll throw in a beautiful leather-bound axle ai notebook. “

You can use ascribe.ai from the company’s Adobe Premiere Pro panel, from its standalone Mac and Windows apps, and of course from the flagship axle ai 2020.2 remote work and video search application. Axle ai, also remembers users that “many transcription services charge $1 or more PER MINUTE, and you’ll get a sense of how affordable and powerful this tool is.”

One final note: this Black Friday Special is only available until Cyber Monday.