Multiple days sharing tips on deals with ProVideo Coalition readers. Don’t forget to check our previous notes on deals, because some of them extend beyond this period.

It’s Friday, a long Black Friday, because many of the deals will still be available after the end of the day. In fact, some of the season deals will only start in December. Keep tabs on PVC’s Black Friday 2020 best deals to know all about the promotions available.

ProVideo Coalition has shared with readers some of the Black Friday deals available this season, from Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale to Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, Creative Solutions Season of Thanks or Sigma’s Black Friday promotion if Cine lenses. Here are some more suggestions to keep you busy the next hours or days. And do remember to stay safe.

SideShow FX: icons and profiles on sale

SideshowFX is committed to providing top quality resources for the creative content creators community. If you need icons and profiles for your creative application controller, SideshowFX has it: for Davinci Resolve Pro Profiles, Premiere Pro Profiles For Stream Deck, After Effects Pro Toolkit For Stream Deck or many of the other solutions designed to help in your daily workflow, SideshowFX’s website is the place to go.

Want one example? Get over 1400 custom-made icons specifically designed for the Davinci Resolve application. Covering just about every function in the software that can have a shortcut applied, these icons can be used to build your own Stream Deck XL, Stream Deck 15 Key or Touch Portal profiles.

This season, SideshowFX has a special Black Friday 2020 offer: enter the code ICONS on checkout and save 25% off your entire order. One important note: sale ends midnight Monday November 30.

MotionVFX tools is 30% off

A leading creator of templates and plugins for FCPX & Apple Motion, MotionVFX also has a Black Friday sale on its products, a vast range of top-quality tools for video editors and motion designers. Pick from mBundle Vlogger, the ultimate vlogging toolkit for FCPX to the mTitle Cinematic, a cinematic captions plugin exclusively for FCPX or mO2 Real 3D, a rendering engine plugin for Final Cut Pro X and Apple Motion and apply the discount available this season: use “black30” code at checkout to get the 30% off offered by MotionVFX for Black Friday.

NewBlue Black Friday bargains

Have you ever wished your live video could have the same titling and graphics available in post? It can, with Titler Live. Dynamic 3D graphics, live feeds from scoreboards, spreadsheets, social, and other data sources. It’s broadcast made beautiful. Now Titler Live 4 Broadcast does. And because it’s Black Friday season you can buy it with 40% off, as well as Titler Pro 7, and other popular products from New Blue.

TotalFX, New Blue’s comprehensive suite of time-saving titling tools, transitions, filters and video editing plugins, a complete bundle with everything you need to enhance your story, is also available on sale, with 20% off on annual subscriptions.

A few things to remember: 40% off excludes subscriptions and hardware, NewBlue Fusion and Elgato Stream Deck. 20% off subscriptions applies to annual subscriptions and subsequent renewals on annual subscriptions initiated while offer is valid. Discounts apply once per product per customer. Offers valid from 11/27/20 – 11/29/20 and may not be combined with any other offers.

KB Covers has you covered this Black Friday

Necessity is the mother of invention and that’s how KB Covers was founded in 2017: by the hand of a film editor and a graphic designer, who knew first-hand about how keyboard shortcuts can dramatically speed up your workflow…but there were too many programs to memorize all the keyboard shortcuts! This is how KB Covers was born.

It’s a growing collection that now serves a vast community of users. From those early days, the team has created over 400 different keyboard covers! They have expanded from Application Shortcuts to Designer, Foreign Languages, Large Type, Touch Typing, and a huge line of Colored Protection covers to add protection and style to any Mac. They have even branched out with KB Keyboards and KB Audio Bluetooth speakers…and there will be more!

If you’ve never tried it, use the Black Friday promotion, which offers 20% Off on all covers, to discover how you can work fast using the products from KB Covers. Use coupon Blackfriday2020 and remember that the special sale expires December 1, 2020.

Mzed Black Friday Deals are here!

It’s that time of year again, and Mzed have an incredible offer to join MZed Pro this Black Friday. Join now and save $100 plus get the Vision Color “Osiris” LUT pack free! ($49 value). If you’ve been waiting for a good time to subscribe to MZed Pro, or to renew your membership, now is that time!

What’s Mzed, you’ve asked? Well, Monte Zucker was one of the world’s best known and most loved portrait photographers. Known as “The Creator” due to his constant innovation, his style of simple, direct and emotional portraits changed photographic history – and still resonates today. Over 50 years later, Monte’s legacy lives on in the hundreds of thousands of students that have been educated by MZed’s workshops, masterclasses and online education.

To bridge the gap between stills and motion, the photographic community looked to Monte Zucker Photographic Education as their guide into this realm, and in 2010 PhotoFusion Revolution launched as the first workshop to incorporate filmmaking. The Mzed line up of educators includes Pulitzer prize-winning photographer and filmmaker Vincent Laforet, Saturday Night Live cinematographer Alex Buono, feature-film cinematographer Shane Hurlbut ASC (Need for Speed, Terminator Salvation), celebrated photographer Jerry Ghionis and many more.

EditStock’s best deal of the year

It’s that time of the year again, and EditStock announced that “Our Best Deals of the Year Start Now!” while revealing that from November 27th, Black Friday until Cyber Monday, that’s November 30th, the company offers 40% off any editing project in the editing shop. Yes, it is that simple. Use discount code SHORTS on checkout to save 40% on all editing projects.

EditStock is founded on the principle that creative editing skill can be improved when practice and ambition are combined with access to professional resources like footage and feedback. The company is committed to providing inspiring, high production value film footage to schools around the world to help students learn the art of video editing. EditStock footage is used in the Avid Learning Partner Program, and the Da Vinci Resolve training series, serving hundreds of schools worldwide.