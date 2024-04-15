Post Production

PVC at NAB 2024 – An interview with The Prismatic Company

Mat Weinberg and Abe Weinberg, co-founders of The Prismatic Company, sit with Damian Allen, from ProVideo Coalition, at NAB 2024, to explain what they do and how it can help creators achieve their goals. The Prismatic Company will unveil at NAB 2024 a new platform called LightWeave, that they are currently developing for the creator community. With LightWeave, users can weave text, images, graphics, audio, video and interactive content into modular components that can be easily repurposed and reused. Any changes in components can then be deployed across multiple destinations—updating any number of videos, websites, podcasts, or blog posts at the click of a button.
Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
April 15, 2024
Comment

NAB 2024 PVC

