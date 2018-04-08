Panasonic’s new line of PTZ cameras, the EVA 2.0 free firmware upgrade for the 5.7K AU-EVA1 cinema camera and the AK-UC4000 4K studio camera are some of the products and solutions debuting at NAB 2018, celebrating Panasonic’s move towards its second century.

Panasonic is marking its 100th year anniversary this year, and at the 2018 NAB Show celebrates offering visitors a series of presentations and panel discussions held on new technologies and products, while leading cinematographers and filmmakers will discuss projects they’ve shot with Panasonic cinema cameras. The presentations will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Panasonic’s Facebook page, @panasonicprovideoUSA.

The company’s presence at NAB 2018 is also the ideal moment to display products, technologies and solutions for production and broadcast professionals, and under the theme “Welcome to our next 100 years of Innovation”, Panasonic debuts the AK-UC4000 4K/HDR/high-speed studio camera with 4.4K native resolution and high-speed 240fps capability, shows the EVA 2.0 free firmware upgrade for the 5.7K AU-EVA1 cinema camera that greatly enhances its recording capabilities with ALL-Intra frame formats and RAW data output.

Those curious about Panasonic’s position regarding the new ProRes RAW software for a faster and more efficient RAW workflow will also appreciate the announcement that the EVA1 and VariCam LT will take full advantage of the new ProRes RAW, confirming that Panasonic is not only celebrating its 100th year of innovation, the company is also following the same direction the market goes, and continues to update its products accordingly, justifying the theme for this year’s event: “Welcome to our next 100 years of Innovation”.

At NAB 2018 Panasonic will also show its AV-HLC100 Live Production Center with Network Device Interface (NDI) that combines a 1 ME switcher, remote camera controller, graphics overlays, streaming/recording and audio mixer functions to enable easy live streaming with one-person operation, the VariCam LT V. 6.0 CineLive firmware that sets the cinema camera up for live and near live multi-cam use for events, concerts, television shows and corporate productions and a new line-up of PTZ cameras with built-in Network Device Interface (NDI|HX) support – the AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130.

Visitors to Panasonic’s NAB booth C3607 can view an array of technology demonstrations and content presentations, including:

8K Region of Interest (ROI) system for sports and live event HD applications. Accessing the 8K camera’s super-wide field of view and HD windows with full pan/tilt/zoom control, one camera operator can follow the action from multiple virtual camera angles, saving space over multiple manned cameras;

Broadcast-grade, 360-degree/VR end-to-end live streaming system that combines Panasonic’s low latency 360-degree Live Camera with Haivision’s KB 4K encoder and LiveScale’s distribution platform;

LinkRay visible light communication technology to enable smartphones with a dedicated app to access information emitted in signals from LED transmitters. The dedicated application software enables customizable content to be sent and received between LED transmitters (e.g., displays for digital signage use);

In terms of equipment, NAB attendees are also invited to view Panasonic’s families of cinema, ENG, studio, pan/tilt/zoom and POV cameras and related equipment in simulated production environments, appreciate the outstanding low-light performance of the VariCam 35, the VariCam LT and the AU-EVA1 cinema cameras on the Dual ISO set and see 4K HDR content from the VariCam and EVA1 cinema cameras, as well as an HDR versus SDR content comparisons.

Demonstrations of simultaneous 4K HDR SMPTE 2020 imaging and ITU 709 HD broadcast from the AK-UC3000 4K camera, the UC4000’s native support of SMPTE 2110 MoIP output, and the Panasonic and Wave Central collaboration on an integrated stadium wireless system, demonstrating the UC4000’s unique assets for sports production are also included on the list of demonstrations at Panasonic’s booth.

Those interested in checking NDI products and solutions, from graphics to streaming to screen capture to recording, can get hands-on with the HLC100 Live Production Center and view it in a real-world control room. Panasonic will also be demonstrating NDI-based workflow at the NDI Central Pavilion at booth SL5516.

New partner integrations into the overall workflow of Panasonic’s P2Cast cloud-based platform, including two new Panasonic/TVU video solutions featuring IP video switching, routing and distribution that integrate Panasonic into the TVU ecosystem and TVU Grid are also highlights of the event, and new versions of P2Cast Bridge (which enables connectivity into partner newsroom systems) will be demonstrated, including Adobe Premiere and Avid Media Composer for non-linear editing, and Avid Interplay for media asset management.

Follow the link for more information about Panasonic’s presence at the 2018 NAB Show and to check the presentation schedule. It’s a chance to see world-renowned cinematographers, broadcast specialists, technologists, filmmakers and business leaders come to the Panasonic Presentation Stage to share their insights.