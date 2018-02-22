Available March 2018, the new AK-UC4000 joins the current AK-UC3000 4K HDR capable-camera and the AK-HC5000 1080p 4x high-speed HDR capable-system.

The introduction of the new AK-UC4000 studio camera, which brings together the features of both the AK-UC3000 4K HDR and the AK-HC5000 1080p 4x high-speed HDR, represents for Panasonic a solution to raise the bar for 4K HDR performance and future-proof infrastructure.

The current UC3000 utilizes Large Single Sensor Internal Expansion Lens (LSSIEL) optics to expand the standard image from broadcast 2/3” B-4 mount lenses to a 1” cine-style 4K sensor, enabling cinema camera performance with broadcast optical behavior and lenses. The UC4000 utilizes LSSIEL optics with Panasonic’s new, larger, advanced super 35mm imager, capturing 4.4K native resolution improving the UHD resolution (more than 2000 TV lines, both horizontal and vertical), dynamic range and S/N ratio (62dB) over the UC3000. It maintains the same broadcast lens compatibility and operation and keeps the same camera form factor–matching or surpassing the best performing 4K HDR B-4 mount cameras on the market.

The UC4000 is designed for live sports production and high-end event broadcasts, with potential customers including pro sports broadcasters and production rental companies, stadium and venue owners (pro sports teams) and collegiate sports video departments, as well as broadcast studios and call letter TV stations, houses of worship, high-end corporate video departments and eGaming broadcasters.

“The oversampling of the UC4000’s new 4.4K imager helps sports production crews avoid potential moiré issues caused by the ubiquitous LED screens,” said Michael Bergeron, Studio/Systems Cameras Product Manager, Panasonic Media and Entertainment Company. “Also, the future 12G 4K output feature will enhance the capability of an integrated stadium wireless system–like the system Panasonic has developed with Wave Central–so even wireless cameras can feed 4K to the high-resolution scoreboards.”

With the new camera and with an eye on future proof systematization, Panasonic also introduced the new AK-UCU600 Camera Control Unit. The new unit provides power up to 6600 feet over hybrid fiber and possesses the same form factor and all of the powerful features found in the existing AK-UCU500 CCU including: simultaneous multiple format output with simultaneous 4K, 1080p and HD outputs possible; simultaneous HDR and SDR output with HDR/SDR offset adjustment to enable SDR shading of HDR content; multiple data and video trunk lines and IP control; and compact 2U design.

The UCU600 will also include: selectable 12G-SDI / quad SDI for 4K outputs; accommodation for future SMPTE 2110 MoIP connectivity option board; TICO compression capable output for 4K transport over 3G HD-SDI; and future 2x, 3x or 4x HD output capability for slow motion shooting when the UC4000 is used in HD or 1080p mode. (The UCU600 will provide the same connectivity features when used with the existing UC3000.) High speed output, 12G output at the camera head and MoIP capabilities will be phased in with ongoing feature upgrades.

The UC4000 will be compatible with the same accessories as the UC3000 and HC5000 cameras including: the AK-HVF100 studio viewfinder; the AK-HRP1000, AK-HRP1005 and AK-MSU1000 camera controllers; the AK-HBU500 studio build-up kit; SHAN-HC5000 shipping case and all cabling.

Available March 2018, the AK-UC4000 camera and AK-UCU600 CCU will have suggested list prices of $40,000 and $20,000, respectively.