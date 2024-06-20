After being available previously with YoloBox Ultra, NDI is now available for YoloBox Pro with a 1-time fee.

In case you are unaware or didn’t remember, the YoloBox Pro was the prior higher-end portable video switcher (and much more), before the YoloBox Ultra. However, just to show that YoloLiv does not abandon its owners of older units, it has just released the new system version 5.3.0 which (among other improvements) adds the option of using an NDI source. One example of an NDI source for a YoloBox could be the NDI Camera (Pro) which I recently covered in NDI Camera app adds missing 25fps, 50fps and more. Other examples could be other NDI apps or standalone NDI cameras I have covered in the past. Ahead is a video which covers all of the improvements in version 5.3.0 for YoloBox Pro.

Price adding for NDI to the YoloBox Pro

The price for adding NDI to your YoloBox Pro is US$99 and it is a one-time fee, not monthly or yearly.

Supports a single NDI signal input source on YoloBox Pro

To prevent system overload, unlike the YoloBox Ultra, the YoloBox Pro limits single NDl input to:

1080p for NDI-H264

720p for NDI-SHQ

To function properly

Please make sure that your NDl devices and YoloBox Pro are on the same network, whether it’s wifi or Ethernet.

How to activate NDI on YoloBox Pro

To activate NDI:

Update your YoloBox Pro to version 5.3.0 Transfer US$99 to YoloLiv’s PayPal account at [email protected] . If you prefer bank transfers, contact YoloLiv. Email a screenshot of the transaction and your device’s serial number to [email protected] . YoloLiv will activate NDI within 24 hours on that particular YoloBox Pro device once receiving your details. Note: This may take longer on weekends or holidays. Look out for the confirmation email(check your Spam/Junk folder if you didn’t get it).

For more information

For more information, visit NDI.video or YoloLiv.com.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

NDI se permite en YoloBox Pro con v5.3.0

FTC disclosure

Neither NDI.com nor YoloLiv.com has not paid for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.