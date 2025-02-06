DJI OSMO Pocket 3 Review

The DJI OSMO Pocket 3 is one of the newer compact cameras in DJI’s lineup. It marries gimbal technology with an easy-to-use camera. Interestingly, designed for both professionals and casual creators, this pocket-sized powerhouse boasts a 1-inch CMOS sensor, three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilization, and an intuitive 2-inch rotatable touchscreen. At a glance, the OSMO Pocket 3 is positioned as an all-in-one solution for those who want the cinematic-like capabilities of a professional camera but in a portable and easy-to-use package.

The big question, however, is whether it will replace your smartphone. While smartphone cameras improve each year, the Pocket 3 can straddle the line between professional-grade and consumer-friendly, offering unique features that could make it the go-to device for creators looking to elevate their video content.

For my testing, I shot at the most iPhone capture event of many of our lives – Christmas. Yep, this is not a cinematic escapade but of my child opening gift-wrapped boxes. Can the DJI OSMO Pocket 3 make this event more interesting? TLDR: It did

Design and Build Quality: Compact, Versatile, and Ready to Go

The first thing you’ll notice about the DJI OSMO Pocket 3 is its size—it’s incredibly compact. It fits comfortably in your hand or pocket, more of a coat pocket than a jeans pocket-that jeans pocket is reserved for your phone, making it a decent on-the-go camera. What is interesting is that one needs to decide to bring a DJI OSMO Pocket 3, whereas your phone is almost always with you. That mental switch, to me, means the DJI OSMO Pocket 3 is more of a tool for videographers and professionals who may use the DJI OSMO Pocket 3 to create a video.

Of course, the Pocket 3 is not a smartphone, so the camera is packed with impressive hardware, including a bright 2-inch OLED rotatable touchscreen. This screen is responsive and pivots for quickly switching between horizontal and vertical shooting modes. The picot from vertical to horizontal is a pretty nifty feature for those who must capture both when on assignment. The flexibility of this touchscreen is invaluable.

Another great feature is that when powered off, the gimbal locks itself securely, making storage easy.

Camera Performance: Raising the Bar

At the heart of the DJI OSMO Pocket 3 is its 1-inch CMOS sensor, a significant upgrade over smaller sensors found in many compact cameras and smartphones. With its ability to shoot in 4K at up to 120fps, the Pocket 3 also delivers decent slow-motion footage. It is with its slow-motion capabilities that I think the OSMO Pocket 3 shines and looks the best.

The 10-bit D-Log M and HLG color modes are another highlight. These modes enable the camera to record up to one billion colors, giving users the most dynamic range and color depth from the camera. As a pro, I need the 10-bit color as nearly everything I shoot goes through a professional color session. Though the 10-bit color is stated to be a 4:2:0 H.265, which I don’t know how that works out to be 10-bit but there is a color improvement when you shoot the setting.

Gimbal Stabilization: The Real MVP

While the camera sensor is good, the true strength of the DJI OSMO Pocket 3 lies in its three-axis mechanical gimbal. DJI has long been a leader in stabilization technology, and the Pocket 3 is no exception. This built-in gimbal keeps your shots pretty steady. Now, obviously, the gimbal on the Pocket 3 is small, so don’t expect it to be a panacea for all your movements. Practice with the camera before taking it on your next shoot. There are limitations with the Pocket 3, and it’s best to use the camera in situations where it is best.

ActiveTrack 6.0 takes stabilization a step further by introducing tracking capabilities, including Face Auto-Detect and Dynamic Framing. These features ensure your subject stays focused. Look, DJI has a lot of drones and practice making features like these and it seems a no-brainer to include them on the Pocket 3.

DJI OSMO Pocket 3 Audio

The DJI OSMO Pocket 3 is equipped with a built-in three-microphone array. The camera captures omnidirectional stereo sound while effectively reducing wind noise. The Pocket 3 also supports USB Audio protocol, allowing quick connections to external microphones or monitoring earphones. Additionally, it’s compatible with DJI Mic 2 Transmitters, enabling dual-person recording . This audio versatility is pretty fantastic in a camera like the Pocket 3.

Battery Life: Fast Charging for Extended Shoots

The DJI OSMO Pocket 3 delivers impressive battery performance. It can charge to 80% in just 16 minutes, thanks to its fast-charging technology. On a full charge, DJI states the camera offers up to 166 minutes of recording time at 1080p/24fps or 116 minutes at 4K/60fps. In my tests, the battery lasted a good length of time but I did not time it.

Who Is It For?

The DJI OSMO Pocket 3 appeals to two primary audiences: professionals and casual users. For professionals, the camera’s 1-inch sensor, 10-bit color modes, and advanced gimbal stabilization make it a reliable tool for must-capture scenarios. Whether you’re shooting a documentary, a wedding, or anything else, the Pocket 3 delivers the needed performance. I recently saw a sports shooter using the Pocket 3 for a slow-motion wide shot. The camera was attached to the handle of a Sony FX6, and the FX6, with a 70-200mm, was the matching slow-motion long lens shot of the action. That was a pretty darn good idea and how one can use the Pocket 3 in a smart way.

The Pocket 3 offers casual users an accessible way to elevate their content. Its intuitive controls, compact design, and fun features like Glamour Effects and ActiveTrack make it ideal for vlogging, travel videos, or social media content. While smartphones are convenient, they lack the precision and capabilities of the Pocket 3.

Pros:

1-inch CMOS sensor with decent low-light performance

4K/120fps recording for smooth, dynamic footage

Advanced three-axis gimbal stabilization

Compact and portable design with automatic axis locks

Intuitive 2-inch rotatable touchscreen

10-bit color modes

Clear, immersive audio with multiple recording options

Cons: