DJI OSMO Mobile 7P Review: Ease of Use

The DJI OSMO Mobile 7P is a great upgrade in DJI’s smartphone gimbal lineup, and one of its biggest strengths is how easy it is to use. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned content creator, this gimbal makes stabilization feel effortless. To me, any phone gimbal needs to be about as easy to use as your phone itself. I put the DJI OSMI Mobile 7P to the test in a real-world scenario—filming my daughter playing in rain puddles. Top-tier review video category, I know, but she’s my favorite subject.

DJI OSMO Mobile 7P Setup & First Impressions

Right out of the box, setting up the OSMO Mobile 7P was incredibly simple. The magnetic phone clamp made mounting my phone a breeze, and the gimbal automatically balanced itself, so I didn’t have to waste time adjusting it manually. Pairing with the DJI Mimo app was just as easy, with clear on-screen prompts that had me up and running in minutes.

Once everything was ready, I stepped outside with my daughter, who was excited to jump into the puddles left behind by a huge rain shower the night before. I wanted to see how well the OSMO Mobile 7P could handle the unpredictable movements of my over-excited child splashing around.

Real-World Performance: Filming in the Rain

As soon as I started shooting, I was impressed by the gimbal’s stabilization and ActiveTrack 7.0. My daughter was running, spinning, and stomping through the puddles, sending water flying everywhere. Normally, trying to film a moment like this on my phone would result in several static shots; instead, the OSMO Mobile 7P kept me moving and adding energy to my shots.

I experimented with ActiveTrack 7.0, simply tapping on her in the frame. The gimbal did the rest, effortlessly keeping her in focus even as she darted in and out of the puddles. I barely had to adjust my grip; the OSMO followed her every move pretty darn well.

Switching between portrait and landscape mode was as simple as pressing a button, which was great for capturing both wide scenic shots and tighter, more social-media-friendly vertical clips. This is great for easily bouncing between vertical and horizontal capture. I wish other gimbals were this easy to switch between the two formats.

I think the addition of a side wheel can give shooters more creative control. Shooters can adjust the focal length for a more flexible composition and a smoother zoom or switch to a manual focus super easy with the side wheel. The side wheel is so intuitive it feels like it’s an old and favorite feature but is new on the DJI OSMO Mobile 7P.

Usability & Battery Life

Despite filming for an extended period, the gimbal remained comfortable to hold. It’s light-weight, and the ergonomic design made it easy to grip, even with one hand. I also appreciated that the battery held up well throughout the session—I didn’t have to worry about it dying mid-shoot. The only thing I found lacking was the inability to flip the gimbal over for super-low shots. This is just something it feels like the DJI OSMO Mobile 7P can’t do well. The best way to capture those low shots is to get down low with the gimbal and bend it up at the extension base. That gets you very close to the super-low shot.

Making for a long and comfortable shoot; what helps is that the Osmo Mobile 7P is super light-weight. The Osmo Mobile 7P features a compact design, is easy to use, and folds up nicely. It also allows for quick unfolding, a built-in tripod, and can support the Multifunctional Module (sold separately).

DJI OSMO Mobile 7P Final Verdict

The DJI OSMO Mobile 7P completely transformed what could have been shaky, hard-to-watch phone footage into something far more cinematic and polished—with almost no effort on my part. If a simple walk outside with my daughter could turn into professional-quality footage with minimal setup, I can only imagine how useful this would be for others.