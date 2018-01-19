The new Panasonic PTZ cameras AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130 link directly to NDI-based video production workflows without the need for any additional configuration.

First mentioned last July, when Panasonic announced the introduction of a NDI line-up of professional PTZ cameras and switcher, allowing the company to take a leap forward with built-in NDI support, the line of professional cameras is now available, with the AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130 models.

Fully integrated support of NDI|HX, NDI High Efficiency Mode, allows, according to Panasonic, for built-in support of NDI by Panasonic professional PTZ cameras, linking them directly to an NDI network, with automatic detection by the NewTek TriCaster, NewTek’s IP Series of professional video switchers and the new Panasonic AV-HLC100 Live Production Center, as well as seamlessly integrating them with the hundreds of other NDI-capable products in the marketplace.

With NDI, Panasonic PTZ cameras become immediately available for use in NDI-based video production workflows without any additional configuration. NewTek’s NDI version 3 improves greatly on an already simple workflow with SDK enhancements that improve encoding performance, multicast support with FEC (Forward Error Correction), standardized PTZ control commands and tally, and the addition of the High Efficiency Mode, NDI|HX, which allows hardware converters and cameras to enter the NDI world.

“The original vision of simple yet truly remote production from almost anywhere is now achieved with built-in NDI support in PTZ cameras and switchers,” said Delix Joseph T. Alex, Product Manager for PTZ Camera and IP Networking Systems, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company. “A single cable enables simplified video production without sacrificing quality or feature-set, in addition to the inherent features of Panasonic’s PTZ line-up including a family of controllers, image quality and smoothness in movement.”

The AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70, and AW-HN130 cameras (with suggested list prices ranging from $2500 to $9000) join Panasonic’s market leading existing PTZ models (non “N” model), and are available in both black and white colors. The AW-HN38 enters the Panasonic professional PTZ line-up as a high-value, premium quality model with a powerful feature-set similar to the AW-HN/HE40, but with 22x Zoom, HDMI and native IP connectivity.

The “N” cameras feature an NDI mode within the camera menu that reconfigures the camera settings for best performance (including smooth PTZ movement suitable for on-air moves) and full compatibility on an NDI network. Simply connect from the network (NDI) connector to the network switch and the video source is immediately available on any NDI-capable software application or production system. Full control of a remote PTZ camera with full tally support is also immediately available and requires no additional menu configuration due the tight collaboration between NewTek and Panasonic on NDI. NDI perfects the “single” cable workflow with Panasonic, enabling virtually unnoticeable ultra -low latency video, power, audio/video and tally all over one cable. It should be noted that actual performance may vary based on user-defined conditions, including but not limited to camera model and settings; selected video format, resolution, and frame rate; and network configuration.

Among the hundreds of NDI-capable devices is the Panasonic AV-HLC100 Live Production Center, shipping soon. NDI integrated into Panasonic PTZ cameras in conjunction with the AV-HLC100 provide a unique next generation workflow, offering full end-to-end IP connectivity from capture, live production right up to end-user delivery and streaming. Simply by selecting an automatically detected camera on the network and naming the source, a user will immediately have video, audio, tally and PTZ control without any configuration required. Compared to traditional baseband, serial and analog workflows, NDI dramatically cuts down on set-up time and labor and works on existing infrastructure, meaning that almost any network is now ready to produce and distribute video.

Customers who have purchased or will purchase the “standard” AW-HE40H/S, AW-UE70, AW-HE130 cameras can visit NewTek’s website to upgrade and enable NDI capabilities for these camera models.

Here are suggested list prices for Panasonic’s NDI-enabled cameras : AW-HN38 ($2,500), AW-HN40 ($3,450 HDMI, $4,150 SDI), AW-UN70 ($6,150), and AW-HN130 ($9,200). Panasonic offers a full line-up and range of controllers (hardware joystick and ROP/hybrid/software controllers) to complement these new PTZs.