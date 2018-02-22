Panasonic AU-EVA1: RAW output is coming

Panasonic announced a free firmware upgrade for the AU-EVA1 cinema camera that greatly enhances the camera’s recording capabilities.

By Jose Antunes February 22, 2018 News, Production

Panasonic AU-EVA1: RAW output is coming

RAW output and All-Intra recording and 2K at 240fps RAW output and additional interlaced HD recording formats are some of the new features available to the Panasonic AU-EVA1.

Panasonic launched recently a firmware upgrade, version 1.12, to its AU-EVA1 5.7K cinema camera, expanding the camera’s compatibility with six more Sigma ART lenses and correcting a lens interface issue. Now the company announces a new firmware upgrade is coming at the end of March 2018, and it brings both promised and unexpected features to the handheld cinema camera.

Released in late 2017, the EF-mount AU-EVA1 is a 5.7K cinema camera containing a Super-35mm sensor that features 14-stops of dynamic range, Dual Native ISO ratings of 800 and 2500, and the same colorimetry as the renowned VariCam camera system. Due to its small size and weight, the EVA1 is ideal for gimbal and drone work, as well as handheld shooting.

“When the EVA1 was announced last summer, we promised a major expansion in its functionality in early 2018,” said Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company. “EVA1 Version 2.0 fulfills that promise with features like RAW output and All-Intra recording as well as with such unannounced, user-requested features as a 2K at 240fps RAW output and additional interlaced HD recording formats.”

Ver. 2.00 allows uncompressed RAW output via 6G SDI. Formats include 5.7K at 1fps to 30fps, 4K at 1fps to 60fps, and 2K at 1fps to 240fps. A key feature of Ver 2.00 is ALL-Intraframe (ALL-I) recordings offering 10-bit 4:2:2 at 400Mbps. Intraframe recordings require less processing, enabling real-time editing on more cost-effective high-performance computers.

New ALL-I codecs and frame rates:

  • – 4K 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p
  • – UHD 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/23.98p
  • – 2K/FHD 200Mpbs 10-bit 4:2:2 59.94p/50p
  • – 2K 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p
  • – FHD 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/23.98p

New Variable frame rates:

  • – 4K/UHD VFR up to 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 1-30fps
  • – 2K/FHD VFR up to 200Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 1-120fps

Version 2.00’s expanded recording capabilities include two additional interlaced codecs: 1920 x 1080, All-I, 10-bit 4:2:2, 59.94I/50I; and 1920 x 1080, LongGOP, 10-bit 4:2:2, 59.94I/50I.

In addition, remote operation is now available through 3rd party wired controllers that will allow focus, iris and zoom control of Canon Compact Cine Servo zoom lenses (18 to 80mm and 70 to 200mm). Remote operation of these lenses will be available wirelessly through the EVA ROP application. Interval recording (timelapse) is now available for both LongGOP and ALL-I.

For monitoring, a new feature is partial cloning of the LCD signal to HDMI, as well as improved file playback in LongGOP and ALL-I. There are also new Home screen controls, according to Panasonic, who continues to investigate future expansions to the list of features the AU-EVA1 offers to users.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Day 22 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Group and Ungroup in Adobe Premiere Pro

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

You Might Also Like

Panasonic AK-UC4000: raising the bar for 4K HDR
News

Panasonic AK-UC4000: raising the bar for 4K HDR

Available March 2018, the new AK-UC4000 joins the current AK-UC3000 4K HDR capable-camera and...
Quick Look: Metabones CINE mount adapters
Pro Photo

Quick Look: Metabones CINE mount adapters

One of the pleasures of mirrorless, short-flange-depth cameras is the freedom to use a...
Nine videos to discover the Panasonic EVA1
News

Nine videos to discover the Panasonic EVA1

Available on YouTube, the educational videos about the Panasonic EVA1 cover everything from recording...
FilmConvert announces camera profile for the Panasonic Lumix GH5s
News

FilmConvert announces camera profile for the Panasonic Lumix GH5s

FilmConvert starts 2018 with a new camera profile, and it’s for the Lumix GH5s,...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of