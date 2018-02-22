RAW output and All-Intra recording and 2K at 240fps RAW output and additional interlaced HD recording formats are some of the new features available to the Panasonic AU-EVA1.

Panasonic launched recently a firmware upgrade, version 1.12, to its AU-EVA1 5.7K cinema camera, expanding the camera’s compatibility with six more Sigma ART lenses and correcting a lens interface issue. Now the company announces a new firmware upgrade is coming at the end of March 2018, and it brings both promised and unexpected features to the handheld cinema camera.

Released in late 2017, the EF-mount AU-EVA1 is a 5.7K cinema camera containing a Super-35mm sensor that features 14-stops of dynamic range, Dual Native ISO ratings of 800 and 2500, and the same colorimetry as the renowned VariCam camera system. Due to its small size and weight, the EVA1 is ideal for gimbal and drone work, as well as handheld shooting.

“When the EVA1 was announced last summer, we promised a major expansion in its functionality in early 2018,” said Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company. “EVA1 Version 2.0 fulfills that promise with features like RAW output and All-Intra recording as well as with such unannounced, user-requested features as a 2K at 240fps RAW output and additional interlaced HD recording formats.”

Ver. 2.00 allows uncompressed RAW output via 6G SDI. Formats include 5.7K at 1fps to 30fps, 4K at 1fps to 60fps, and 2K at 1fps to 240fps. A key feature of Ver 2.00 is ALL-Intraframe (ALL-I) recordings offering 10-bit 4:2:2 at 400Mbps. Intraframe recordings require less processing, enabling real-time editing on more cost-effective high-performance computers.

New ALL-I codecs and frame rates:

– 4K 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p

– UHD 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/23.98p

– 2K/FHD 200Mpbs 10-bit 4:2:2 59.94p/50p

– 2K 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p

– FHD 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 29.97p/25p/23.98p

New Variable frame rates:

– 4K/UHD VFR up to 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 1-30fps

– 2K/FHD VFR up to 200Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 1-120fps

Version 2.00’s expanded recording capabilities include two additional interlaced codecs: 1920 x 1080, All-I, 10-bit 4:2:2, 59.94I/50I; and 1920 x 1080, LongGOP, 10-bit 4:2:2, 59.94I/50I.

In addition, remote operation is now available through 3rd party wired controllers that will allow focus, iris and zoom control of Canon Compact Cine Servo zoom lenses (18 to 80mm and 70 to 200mm). Remote operation of these lenses will be available wirelessly through the EVA ROP application. Interval recording (timelapse) is now available for both LongGOP and ALL-I.

For monitoring, a new feature is partial cloning of the LCD signal to HDMI, as well as improved file playback in LongGOP and ALL-I. There are also new Home screen controls, according to Panasonic, who continues to investigate future expansions to the list of features the AU-EVA1 offers to users.