Panasonic launches educational video series supporting the new AU-EVA1 5.7K compact cinema camera. The series of nine short videos explains key camera features and functions.

By Jose Antunes February 12, 2018 News, Production

Nine videos to discover the Panasonic EVA1

Available on YouTube, the educational videos about the Panasonic EVA1 cover everything from recording onto inexpensive SDXC cards to the modular design that makes the camera a versatile tool for a wide range of uses.

The Panasonic AU-EVA1 5.7K handheld cinema camera is distinguished by a pixel count of 5720 H x 3016 V (17.25 million), Dual Native ISO ratings of 800 and 2,500, and 14-stops of dynamic range. The EVA1 delivers more than 17.25 million photosites, nearly double the 8.8 million for 4K DCI (4096 x 2160).

Very well received when announced, the camera is now the subject of a series of nine educational videos that help users to fully explore the features of this model, starting with the 5.7K Sensor. The first video of the series is dedicated to the sensor, explaining viewers what it means for the image.

“These videos identify and highlight key camera features and functions—most unique to the EVA1 – that clients should find useful,” said Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic Media and Entertainment Company. Mitch Gross appears on the video series, to explain different aspects of this model.

Below are the titles with a brief description for each video.

  • 1.) EVA1 5.7K Sensor: learn what it means for the image.
  • 2.) EVA1 Modularity: Learn how the camera’s modular design is useful for shooting.
  • 3.) EVA1 Focus Aides: learn how the camera’s numerous Focus Aides interact to support the user’s preference.
  • 4.) EVA1 Video Routing: Learn how to adjust the camera’s multiple video outputs.
  • 5.) EVA1 Wi-Fi Remote: learn how to remotely control the camera’s menu functions using an IOS or Android device.
  • 6.) EVA1 Image Stabilization: learn about the multiple forms of Image Stabilization supported.
  • 7.) EVA1 Dual Native ISO: explains the camera’s 800/2500 Dual Native ISO functionality.
  • 8.) EVA1 Media: learn about recording onto inexpensive SDXC cards.
  • 9.) EVA1 Menus: offering multiple paths to easily control and interface with the camera.About the AU-EVA1 LT

Weighing only 2.65-lbs (1.2Kg, body-only) with a compact form factor (6.69” H x 5.31” W x 5.23” D) and a removable handgrip, the Panasonic EVA1 can be used for efficient handheld shooting applications. Because of its compact form factor, it can also be mounted on a drone, gimbal rig or jib arm for complex yet smooth camera moves. The video now announced helps users and anyone interested in this model from Panasonic to best understand how the AU-EVA1 5.7K compact cinema camera works.


Profile Picture

Jose Antunes

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

