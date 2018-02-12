Available on YouTube, the educational videos about the Panasonic EVA1 cover everything from recording onto inexpensive SDXC cards to the modular design that makes the camera a versatile tool for a wide range of uses.

The Panasonic AU-EVA1 5.7K handheld cinema camera is distinguished by a pixel count of 5720 H x 3016 V (17.25 million), Dual Native ISO ratings of 800 and 2,500, and 14-stops of dynamic range. The EVA1 delivers more than 17.25 million photosites, nearly double the 8.8 million for 4K DCI (4096 x 2160).

Very well received when announced, the camera is now the subject of a series of nine educational videos that help users to fully explore the features of this model, starting with the 5.7K Sensor. The first video of the series is dedicated to the sensor, explaining viewers what it means for the image.

“These videos identify and highlight key camera features and functions—most unique to the EVA1 – that clients should find useful,” said Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic Media and Entertainment Company. Mitch Gross appears on the video series, to explain different aspects of this model.

Below are the titles with a brief description for each video.

1.) EVA1 5.7K Sensor: learn what it means for the image.

2.) EVA1 Modularity: Learn how the camera’s modular design is useful for shooting.

3.) EVA1 Focus Aides: learn how the camera’s numerous Focus Aides interact to support the user’s preference.

4.) EVA1 Video Routing: Learn how to adjust the camera’s multiple video outputs.

5.) EVA1 Wi-Fi Remote: learn how to remotely control the camera’s menu functions using an IOS or Android device.

6.) EVA1 Image Stabilization: learn about the multiple forms of Image Stabilization supported.

7.) EVA1 Dual Native ISO: explains the camera’s 800/2500 Dual Native ISO functionality.

8.) EVA1 Media: learn about recording onto inexpensive SDXC cards.

9.) EVA1 Menus: offering multiple paths to easily control and interface with the camera.About the AU-EVA1 LT

Weighing only 2.65-lbs (1.2Kg, body-only) with a compact form factor (6.69” H x 5.31” W x 5.23” D) and a removable handgrip, the Panasonic EVA1 can be used for efficient handheld shooting applications. Because of its compact form factor, it can also be mounted on a drone, gimbal rig or jib arm for complex yet smooth camera moves. The video now announced helps users and anyone interested in this model from Panasonic to best understand how the AU-EVA1 5.7K compact cinema camera works.