News

Restore photo and motion files with the new Recovery Pro software

ProGrade Digital announced its software Recovery Pro to recover lost, deleted or corrupted files from DSLRs, mirrorless, video or cinema cameras.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes February 11, 2019

Restore photo and motion files with the new Recovery Pro

Recovery Pro, is one tool for recovering multiple file types, photo and motion, from different cameras from Canon, DJI, GoPro, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fuji and more.  Try the evaluation version now!

Imagine your recently shoot is all inside a memory card and something went wrong and you can’t get to read your files. Yes, it does not happen much these days, but it still does, and when it does, you’re usually in either for a reshoot or a difficult recovery process, if that is a viable option. Well, ProGrade Digital just introduced a new software that can be used if you’ve your files locked inside a memory card: Recovery Pro.

“We are happy to release our new Recovery Pro software after having spent nearly one year developing it to refine the recovery capabilities for all types of still and video files,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “Today, there are a variety of free and paid software applications for professionals to recover lost images and video files, but each has limits due to the complexity of various file structures and corruption scenarios. We believe that our new Recovery Pro software is the most comprehensive tool available, and yields the highest possible success rate for recovering damaged files from all types of cameras – be it action cameras, drones, pro camcorders, DSLRs or some of the newest mirrorless models.”

Restore photo and motion files with the new Recovery Pro

Try before you buy

We’re all familiar with this type of software, many times made available with some memory cards, to recover files, but Recovery Pro is different, according to ProGrade Digital. The professional-grade software is designed to assist users with recovery of photo and video files that have become lost, accidentally deleted and/or corrupted, but it does more than recover the usual photo file formats, including TIF, CRW, CR2, DNG, NEF, ORF, SRF, PEF, JPEG, BMP, GIF, PNG and most types of RAW.

In fact, imaging professionals who produce still, video and cinema-grade 4 thru 6K, UHD and/or 360-degree file types now have a comprehensive file recovery tool that recovers motion file formats, including MOV, AVI, ASF, MOD, WMV and MP4. The list of file formats does not stop there, in fact, as the software recovers, according to ProGrade Digital, “more than 90 different audio and video file formats”, and also recovers companion audio file formats embedded within video.

Able to recover files acquired using Canon, DJI, GoPro, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fuji and more cameras, the software is also compatible with files produced using CFast, SDXC, microSDHC/XC and CompactFlash cards. ProGrade Digital Recovery Pro software is available for Windows 10 and higher and Mac OS X. A free “try before you buy” evaluation copy is available; full software download is $49.99 for a 12-month subscription.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Classic Course: CC Composite

“Now, Next, and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road”, a conference about the Future of Cinema at NAB 2019

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

The best Christmas gift ideas for myself
Post Production

The best Christmas gift ideas for myself

Most of the gift ideas published at this time of the year are about...
ProGrade Digital announces new microSD cards and dual-slot readers
News

ProGrade Digital announces new microSD cards and dual-slot readers

The new professional grade ProGrade Digital microSDXC card, available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB capacities,...
Do the new SD Express cards mean the end of SSDs?
Post Production

Do the new SD Express cards mean the end of SSDs?

Imagine an SD card with a capacity of 128 TB, able to deliver up...
CFexpress 1.0 Technology in 1TB capacity on show at NAB 2018
NAB Show

CFexpress 1.0 Technology in 1TB capacity on show at NAB 2018

A transfer speed of 1,400MB/second is a new milestone, and one that ProGrade Digital...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of