The improved microSD line of memory cards from ProGrade Digital features a a step-up in read performance to 250MB/second as well as support for ProGrade Digital’s Refresh Pro Software.

Compatible with full-size SD Card devices – DSLRs and mirrorless – as well as aerial or action cameras, the new microSD cards offer a step-up in read performance and a lower price, says ProGrade Digital.

These microSD cards, says the company, are coming to market at a lower price than the prior generation cards, providing photographers and videographers with an even better value for their money. Furthermore, the addition of a 256GB capacity point allows a wider range of shooting flexibility for videographers that require extended capture time without a card change.

The Video Speed Class for SD cards is designated by a V followed by a number like V60 or V90. This designation replaces the C and U designations previously found on SD cards. Video Speed Class identifies the speed needed for 4K and 8K video capture which was not covered in prior designations. By covering a wide range of capture formats, video speed class is intended to simplify what consumers need to know about the speed of an SD card.

Suitable for a wide range of applications

A V60 card is tested to have a minimum sustained write speed of at least 60MB/s while a V90 card has a minimum sustained write speed of at least 90MB/s. V60 speed rating is critical to achieving uninterrupted video capture—write speed will not drop below 60MB/s. Power your workflow with maximum read speed up to 250MB/s and maximum write speed up to 130MB/s. This allows you to achieve cinematic broadcast-quality motion and still footage from a variety of cameras.

As always, ProGrade Digital microSDXC UHS-II cards support U3, Class 10 and V60 performance ratings making them suitable for a wide range of applications – from drones and action-cams to most DSLRs and mirrorless cameras when using the included full-size, full performance, UHS-II adaptor. The Refresh Pro functionality requires ProGrade Digital Refresh Pro software application and a ProGrade Digital card reader.

“In today’s multi-shot, multi-camera environments, professionals are utilizing a wide range of options when it comes to capturing video,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “with our newest microSD card announcement, we continue to lead the market in offering a truly versatile card which can serve a variety of needs – with no compromises in performance or thermal capability. Additionally, we’ve continued to offer our unique Refresh Pro capability on all capacities allowing professionals to quickly refresh cards back to factory fresh condition as well as monitor the health of their cards before an important shoot.”

Other ProGrade Digital cards

The ProGrade Digital microSDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10 cards V60 Gold key features are as follows:

Maximum sustained read speed 250MB/s

Burst write speed 130MB/s

Minimum sustained write speed 60MB/s

Professional capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Video tested and certified to perform at a minimum sustained recording rate of 60MB/second

Full-size, full-speed, SD UHS-II adapter included

Serialized tracking of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

Refresh Pro support to monitor card health and refresh the card back to factory-fresh performance levels

Packaging: jewel case in a sleeve

1 and 2 pack options available in select channels

3-year warranty

