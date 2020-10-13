Samsung expands its collection of SD cards with two new lines of SD cards featuring exceptional speeds and improved durability, the PRO Plus and EVO Plus.

Compatible with a wide range of devices, from DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras to camcorders, the Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus support both 4K UHD and Full HD video formats.

Available in four storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB, the Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards – which take the name from Samsung’s SSD line – are the company’s answer to the growing needs of consumers. The maximum capacity of these cards means that consumers can easily add extra storage to enjoy more rich content on their devices.

Samsung is aware that personal and professional photos and videos are valuable and often travel with us from one adventure to the next, so the PRO Plus and EVO Plus are built to withstand the most extreme conditions. All components and firmware inside the PRO Plus and EVO Plus are designed and produced in-house to ensure quality that consumers can trust, and the cards come with a comprehensive seven-proof protection.

In addition to protection from water, temperature, x-rays, magnets and shocks, the new SD cards are now drop-proof and wearproof, withstanding up to five-meter drop as well as up to 10,000 swipes. The cards are also designed with maximum durability in mind and, says Samsung, both lines come with a 10-year limited warranty.

PROand EVO Plus cards support 4K UHD video recording

“For years, consumers around the world have trusted Samsung to deliver high-performance memory cards in a variety of capacities that meet their unique needs,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung has gone beyond that with the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards, providing additional layers of protective measures to withstand intensive usage and the most rugged conditions.”

The PRO Plus offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. For professional photographers, cinematographers and YouTubers, the PRO Plus SD card’s outstanding sequential write performance enables flawless 4K video recording and burst shots. The EVO Plus also supports transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s, ensuring smooth playback when editing videos.

Both lineups support 4K UHD and Full HD video recording, allowing users to capture, edit and share high-resolution photos and 4K content with greater ease. It should be noted, though, that 4K UHD video recording available in all models except the 32GB and 64GB EVO Plus. Host device compatibility may vary, too.

Preorders for the Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus cards begin today and the cards will be available on October 19th.

PRO Plus

256GB: $49.99

128GB: $25.99

64GB: $16.99 (available November 8th)

32GB: $9.99 (available November 8th)

EVO Plus