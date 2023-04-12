Samsung Electronics America unveiled upgrades to its PRO Plus memory cards, designed for professional and enthusiast photographers, videographers, and content creators.

Creators can now upload, download, and edit content with even faster read and write speeds, as Samsung announces the PRO Plus microSD and full-size SD cards boast increased read and write speeds.

Optimized for professional use, the new PRO Plus microSD and SD cards allow users to seamlessly capture 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos and photos. The cards also support a video speed class rating of V30, enabling professionals to quickly move large video files while editing. Now, Samsung announces, these cards get improved speeds; the Samsung PRO Plus microSD and full-size SD cards boast increased read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s, a 12 percent and 8 percent increase, respectively, over their predecessors, which were introduced in 2021.

Available in capacities up to 512GB, Samsung memory cards provide ample storage for up to 207,159 4K UHD photos or 30 hours of 4K UHD video. Professionals need memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data, while also safeguarding their valuable images and video files. With the additional Samsung Card Reader supporting USB 3.0 and providing backward compatibility with USB 2.0, consumers can use Samsung memory cards on any device with a USB port.

Cards to store and play content with ease

The PRO Plus microSD card can be used with mobile devices, handheld gaming consoles, action cameras, and drones. Samsung microSD cards support an application performance class of A2 to enable faster performance on a wide variety of professional and consumer applications. Backed by Samsung’s six-proof protection, the microSD line can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops and magnetic impact.

PRO Plus microSD

128GB ($18.99 MSRP)

256GB ($29.99 MSRP)

512GB ($59.99 MSRP)

PRO Plus microSD with Card Reader

128GB ($25.99 MSRP)

256GB ($37.99 MSRP)

512GB ($64.99 MSRP)

The PRO Plus SD card is compatible with a variety of devices like DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders, and PCs. The SD cards offer seven-proof protection against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact.

With fast speeds, extreme durability, and reliability, professionals and content creators can rely on the new PRO Plus memory cards to store and play content with ease and confidence. The new Samsung PRO Plus memory cards are available now and come with a ten-year limited warranty. Consumers will find the improved speeds noted on the packaging.

PRO Plus SD

64GB ($12.99 MSRP)

128GB ($21.99 MSRP)

256GB ($37.99 MSRP)

PRO Plus SD with Card Reader

128GB ($29.99 MSRP)

256GB ($49.99 MSRP)

