Panasonic AU-EVA1 5.7K compatible with six more Sigma ART lenses

A new free firmware from Panasonic for the EVA1 expands the cinema camera compatibility with popular Sigma ART lenses.

By Jose Antunes February 20, 2018 News, Pro Photo, Production

Panasonic EVA1 compatible with more Sigma ART lenses

The six new Sigma ART lenses added to the long list of lenses compatible with the Panasonic AU-EVA1 5.7K  are one of the reasons for the firmware 1.12 upgrade. A lens interface issue has also been resolved.

The list of lenses compatible with the Panasonic AU-EVA1 5.7K handheld cinema camera continues to grow, and the recent firmware upgrade, launched this February, expands that number with six new lenses added, all from the Sigma ART family. The lenses now added, two zooms and four prime focal lengths, are the following:

  • 12-24 F4 DG HSM
  • 24-70 F2.8 DG OS HSM
  • 14mm F1.8 DG HSM
  • 30mm F1.4 DC HSM
  • 85mm F1.4 DG HSM
  • 135MM F1.8 DG HSM

Panasonic EVA1 compatible with more Sigma ART lenses

With the new lenses, the total of Sigma lenses compatible with the Panasonic EVA1 amounts to more than 30, covering everything from 8mm to 600mm, and including both photo and cinema specific lenses, and models from the Contemporary, Sport and ART families. The list available on a specific page at Panasonic’s website, is shown as a guide only, and there are some limitations regarding the use of some lenses. Panasonic also refers that “results are not guaranteed nor supported and might change without notice due to firmware change” and that “the tested lenses may not work depending on their firmware version” but the list suggests the creative potential available for the camera in terms of choice of lenses and focal lengths.

The Panasonic EVA1 Lens Compatibility Chart available at Panasonic also points to some 30 lenses from Canon, including the CN-E18-80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S and CN-E70-200mm T4.4 L IS KAS S, which are compatible with the AU-EVA1 5.7K and 13 lenses from Zeiss, expanding the total of lenses usable with the cinema camera to 79.

The firmware 1.12, which is available for download following the link, also corrects a lens interface issue that caused the iris or zoom readout to display incorrectly. The EVA1 utilizes an EF lens mount with electronic communication for iris, focus, zoom, image stabilization and other functions.


Free GH5 camera autofocus improvement

