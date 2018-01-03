The PL Mount Modification Kit (Panasonic EVA1) allows users to convert their EVA1 camera to PL Mount through a short modification process. And the process can be reversed.

A screwdriver and two Allen keys are the key tools needed to modify the camera’s EF mount to a PL mount. The PL Mount Modification Kit (Panasonic EVA1) introduced by Wooden Camera allows users to convert their EVA1 camera to PL Mount through a short modification process, which is completely explained in the tutorial video, which will walk you through the steps to install Wooden Camera’s EVA1 PL modification on your own.

Wooden Camera says that the PL Mount is made of aircraft grade aluminum and includes the PL port cap. Shims are provided with the kit for adjusting back focus and the appropriate shims are installed prior to shipping. Further adjustment should not be needed but can be checked using a wide angle lens and a focus chart.

The modification process can be reversed, so, if you choose to go back to EF mount in the future, you can do it by reversing steps in the process. The kit now introduced was designed so users can perform the modification, but if you do not feel comfortable with the procedure, Wooden Camera has a service that does just that. Just choose PL Mount Modification Kit with Installation Service when on their website. With this service, Wooden Camera sets the flange focal distance to be correct prior to shipping using collimation tools. Shims are provided with the kit for adjusting back focus in the future as needed.

One important note to remember is that while the vast majority of lenses are compatible, due to the ND filter turret on the EVA1, lenses with a rear protrusion longer than 33.5mm, measured from the PL flange, are not compatible. Keep that in mind if you decide to choose to transform your EF mount EVA1 in a PL mount camera.

