Mod your Panasonic EVA1 with Wooden Camera’s kit

If your Panasonic EVA1 has a EF mount and you need/want a PL mount, Wooden Camera has the solution: the PL Mount Modification Kit (Panasonic EVA1), now available.

By Jose Antunes January 03, 2018 News, Production

Mod your Panasonic's EVA1 with Wooden Camera's kit

The PL Mount Modification Kit (Panasonic EVA1) allows users to convert their EVA1 camera to PL Mount through a short modification process. And the process can be reversed.

A screwdriver and two Allen keys are the key tools needed to modify the camera’s EF mount to a PL mount. The PL Mount Modification Kit (Panasonic EVA1) introduced by Wooden Camera allows users to convert their EVA1 camera to PL Mount through a short modification process, which is completely explained in the tutorial video, which will walk you through the steps to install Wooden Camera’s EVA1 PL modification on your own.

Wooden Camera says that the PL Mount is made of aircraft grade aluminum and includes the PL port cap. Shims are provided with the kit for adjusting back focus and the appropriate shims are installed prior to shipping. Further adjustment should not be needed but can be checked using a wide angle lens and a focus chart.

Mod your Panasonic's EVA1 with Wooden Camera's kit

The modification process can be reversed, so, if you choose to go back to EF mount in the future, you can do it by reversing steps in the process. The kit now introduced was designed so users can perform the modification, but if you do not feel comfortable with the procedure, Wooden Camera has a service that does just that. Just choose PL Mount Modification Kit with Installation Service when on their website. With this service, Wooden Camera sets the flange focal distance to be correct prior to shipping using collimation tools. Shims are provided with the kit for adjusting back focus in the future as needed.

One important note to remember is that while  the vast majority of lenses are compatible, due to the ND filter turret on the EVA1, lenses with a rear protrusion longer than 33.5mm, measured from the PL flange, are not compatible. Keep that in mind if you decide to choose to transform your EF mount EVA1 in a PL mount camera.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Review: LiveU Solo

Mini V-Lok, a new flight-safe broadcast battery

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Panasonic’s new 200mm f/2.8: the miracle of multiplication
News

Panasonic’s new 200mm f/2.8: the miracle of multiplication

Introduced with the new Panasonic Lumix G9 camera, the new 200mm f/2.8 lens with...
Panasonic EVA1 Cinema Camera Available Now
News

Panasonic EVA1 Cinema Camera Available Now

Compact and lightweight, ideal for handheld shooting, the Panasonic EVA1 fills a gap between...
Juno: Phottix’s new manual flash
News

Juno: Phottix’s new manual flash

The market offers plenty of choice in terms of manual flashes, but Phottix believes...
Close encounters of the third kind with Panasonic’s new AU-EVA1
News

Close encounters of the third kind with Panasonic’s new AU-EVA1

Three events in October will allow cinematographers and filmmakers in Austin, Boston and Atlanta...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar