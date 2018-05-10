This year seems to represent a major step towards the consolidation of ON1 Photo RAW, as the ON1 team continues to fix issues and expanding the features offered by this complete photo editor.

Boldly presented as a viable Lightroom and Photohsop alternative, as ON1 continues to add new features, many requested by users on a continued dialog, the ON1 Photo RAW 2018.5 includes, according to the company, a massive boost in overall performance, fixes for user reported issues, and new key features such as LUTs and camera profiles.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil the new features in ON1 Photo RAW 2018.5 over the next several weeks. We plan on showcasing the new features and improvements through weekly videos leading up to the June release,” says ON1 President, Craig Keudell.

Starting today, the “ON1 Photo RAW 2018.5 Exposed”, as ON1 calls it, will reveal, each week, new videos showcasing the new features and improvements available in version 2018.5. Get a sneak peek of the new camera profiles, new LUTs, and overall performance improvements.

The list of key features and improvements is massive and suggests how the software is evolving to be, for each new version, more the photo editor users request. In fact, the majority of new features and updates in version 2018.5 have come as a result of the Photo RAW Project, which gives customers a voice in how the program is designed, allowing users to submit ideas and vote on new features. Here is a list, compiled by ON1, revealing what you’ll find in the new version:

Camera Profiles – Select the same looks you see on the back of your camera in ON1 Photo RAW. Select from Natural, Portrait, Landscape, etc. depending on what your camera offers. These are not presets as they don’t adjust any of the sliders, and are non-destructive. These will include popular cameras like Fujifilm.

LUTs in Effects- LUTs or Look-Up Tables are a favorite way to add matte, vintage or cinematic color grading looks. These will be available inside Effects in version 2018.5. A ton of LUTs will be available in the release along with individual packs from Matt Kloskowski, Tamara Lackey, and Hudson Henry. The common .3DL and .CUBE formats found online can be imported into Photo RAW. LUTs will work like any of the current filters in Effects. You can stack them, mask them and control the blending options.

RAW+JPG – If you shoot RAW and JPG at the same time, you will be able to collapse and hide the JPG copy, so your library isn’t cluttered. Any metadata or file changes you make are mirrored to the JPG seamlessly.

Faster Film Strip for Culling – Using the Filmstrip in Develop and Effects will be just as fast as in Browse. You will be able to switch photos instantly! You can even perform your editing and culling tasks, like ratings, labels, rotate and delete, while you are adjusting your raw processing.

Transform Enhancements – The Transform pane in Develop will include new tools to correct perspective and rotation issues along with a new grid will make it easier to visualize results.

Nested Presets – Ability to better organize presets into a nested category structure will be added along with the ability to move, rename, delete, and nest presets and categories.

Nested Albums – Nest albums or photos inside of other albums. If you are migrating from Lightroom, your nested collections are brought over by the Lightroom migration assistant.

Improved Brushing Performance – Brushing with the Masking Brush will be more fluid and responsive, especially on Windows computers with large or high-dpi displays.

Background Export – Exporting will be processed in the background so customers can continue to work on another job without having to wait for the export to finish. You can even stack multiple export jobs and continue working on your photos.

Performance Boost & Increased Stability – Significant under the hood speed and stability improvements are coming in 2018.5. These include speedier switching of modules between Browse, Develop, and Effects along with switching and culling photos using the film strip in Develop and Effects.

New Cameras & Lenses – Each update includes new cameras and lenses. The list is continuously updated, and we will share the final details when version 2018.5 is released.

The new version, ON1 Photo RAW 2018.5, will be available this June. It’s a free update to owners of version 2018.1, there is also an introductory price of $99.99 for new customers for a limited time (usual price is $119.99), if you want to buy the actual version now and receive the update in June. Owners of previous version, prior to 2018.1, can also upgrade at an introductory price of $79.99 (usual price is $99.99). As usual, a single purchase of ON1 Photo RAW will include both Mac and Windows installers and activation for up to five computers. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, world-class customer support, hundreds of free video tutorials, and free ON1 Loyalty Rewards every month. According to, ON1, Photo RAW is “the ultimate all-in-one photo editor and raw processor with no subscription.”