The Kodak Black and White Chemistry range makes a grand comeback this August, in Europe, as the world waits for E6 and C41 products to fully return to the market.

In recent years, there has been a notable resurgence of film photography and as part of that we’ve seen photographers curious about darkroom solutions feeling limited, to some extent, by the difficulty to get chemicals for the whole process. Fortunately, after a period of uncertainty and as photographers mourned the loss of legendary names popular in the analogue processing world, a revival process has begun.

Fujifilm announced it is restarting production of some colour negative films in China. According to reports from Chinese media, the company will produce C200 and C400 colour negative films. It’s a small step, and not related to the production of chemicals but it is a sign of the changes in the market. More interesting is the announcement that Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals will be available in Europe this August, after a period when it was hard to find them. Kodak products for Black & White have been available in the United States since the end of 2023, with colour coming by the end of 2024.

According to the information now available, Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals have returned and will once again be available to purchase throughout Europe. Dupli (formerly Tetenal UK) is the official European distributor for Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals, and the company is partnering with distributors to make the products available to photo stores and professionals across the territory. So, whether you are a professional or an amateur photographer, these photo chemicals are the perfect choice for capturing your favorite moments in a truly unforgettable way.

Colour chemistry coming soon

The source of all this excitement is Photo Systems, a U.S.-based company whose relationship with analog photography goes all the way back to 1970 and that has continued to be all-in on analogue photography despite the rise of digital. In 2019 Photo Systems was approached by Kodak Alaris to manufacture some of their B&W KODAK chemistry. The KODAK era began.

Then the story unfolded in new directions: Kodak Alaris sold their license rights to Sino Promise and Photo Systems continued to manufacture the entire KODAK B&W line. The company took over manufacturing of the C41 products in early 2023. Unfortunately, Sino Promise decided to exit the chemistry business in April. Photo Systems engaged in license negotiation with Kodak and signed a license agreement in September 2023, which allows the continued manufacture and worldwide distribution of KODAK Professional Chemicals.

The future, according to Photo Systems is clear: the company intends to expand and reintroduce more of the classic chemical products in 2024. Photo Systems revealed at the end of 2023 that “we have just finished re-certifying our manufacture of E6 and C41 products with Kodak quality assurance and will reintroduce those in 2024. Shortly after we will reintroduce RA4. We will also look to other products that were KODAK favorites and possibly reintroduce those as well – like C41 or E6 for unreplenished systems in smaller sizes. Our commitment is to support analogue and those photographers that prefer this artistic medium.”

Many of the world’s most iconic images were developed with the legendary D-76 developer, so it’s good to see it being available on a regular basis. Kodak chemicals for developing black-and-white and color film and images have been the choice of enthusiasts and professionals alike for decades.

The new chemistry uses the same formulas as the original, but with new looks. The first chemicals to be available are some of Kodak’s most popular chemical for black and white films, including:

D-76 Film Developer Powder

Xtol Film Developer Powder

T-Max Film Developer Conc.

Hc-110 Film Developer Conc.

Dektol Paper Developer Powder

T-Max Fixer

Indicator Stop Bath

Photo-Flo 200

Rapid Selinium Toner

Hypo Clearing Agent Powder

These products, known for their exceptional quality, are a testament to Kodak’s commitment to providing photographers with the best tools for developing stunning black-and-white images. With these chemicals, you have the power to bring your creative vision to life, no matter the subject or style. Colour chemistry for both negative and E-6 will also be produced and shipped later in the year.