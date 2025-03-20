With a large format sensor, approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor, the new FUJIFILM GFX100RF aims to bring the experience of shooting high-resolution images in a different dimension to even more users.

The “brick” design of the new FUJIFILM GFX100RF suggests a new trend in the market, but if you own an old Fujifilm camera you might see where some of the design comes from: I just picked my GS654S Professional from the shelf and it looks a lot like this new GFX100RF. Or this new model looks like the model from 1984, which is a rangefinder camera featuring an at the time newly-designed EBC Fujinon W 60mm f/4 Orthometar-type lens comprised of 7 elements in 5 groups.

The lens in my GS654S Professional is equivalent to a 35mm in the 35mm format, and it was chosen based on feedback from users, who said the 45mm used in a previous model – GS645W – was too wide. That’s interesting information, because now, for the GFX100RF, Fujifilm uses a newly developed 35mm F4 lens (equivalent to 28mm in 35mm format), saying it’s a “versatile angle of view”, a detail suggesting that photographers have shifted their opinion regarding what is too wide. In fact, in the 1980s they considered the 45mm (equivalent to a +/- 26mm in the 35mm format) too wide and asked for a 60mm (35mm equivalent in the 35mm format); now, if Fujifilm’s choice is based on data, they prefer to go wide.

The advantages of a large 102MP sensor

Because this is a digital camera, though, FUJIFILM was able to use the 102MP from the digital sensor to allow users to shoot at different focal lengths. In fact, Fujifilm has added a “Digital tele-converter selector” to the front of the camera. The angle of view can be selected quickly and intuitively by operating the lever, according to the company, that adds this note: the angle of view, which is designed for 35mm (28mm in 35mm format), can be switched in three steps to 45mm (36mm in 35mm format), 63mm (50mm in 35mm format), and 80mm (63mm in 35mm format), allowing users to respond flexibly to a variety of shooting scenes.

Also, for the first time in its digital cameras, Fujifilm has included an “Aspect Ratio Dial” on the back of the camera. This allows users to switch between the nine different aspect ratios that Fujifilm has been offering as still image and movie formats in its long history, with simple operation. This time, Fujifilm has added the new aspect ratios of “3:4” and “17:6”. The process of selecting an aspect ratio to match the subject and users’ photographic intentions makes the large-format shooting experience even more enjoyable.

The company notes that “a new user interface has been added that optimizes the placement of icons when shooting to match the 3:2 aspect ratio of the monitor, which uses a new 3.15-inch 2.1-megapixel 2-axis tilt LCD monitor. This makes it possible to take immersive photos. The camera also has a new Surround View function that displays the area outside the shooting range as a semi-transparent or line pattern according to the aspect ratio. While looking through the viewfinder, users can easily switch between these two modes using a lever, providing a shooting experience that is similar to an OVF, even though it is an EVF.

Newly developed lens and color reproduction technology

The new GFX100RF weighs only about 735g, making it the lightest model in the GFX series, a clear invitation for photographers to use this medium format camera in compact form. Fujifilm believes this is the model that “will bring the experience of shooting high-resolution images in a different dimension to even more users” …if you’ve $4899 to pay for a model that is limited to fixed lens, despite all the “tricks allowed by the huge digital sensor.

The new camera is equipped with the 102MP high-speed image sensor “GFX 102MP CMOS II” and the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 5”. The newly developed lens and color reproduction technology have achieved the high descriptive performance that is unique to the GFX series. The GFX 102MP CMOS II has evolved pixel structure and micro-lenses that enable wide dynamic range and low-noise photography, as well as further improvements in peripheral image quality and AF accuracy, allowing users to enjoy the next-level high image quality that is unique to the GFX series.

The lens was developed exclusively for the GFX100RF. By adopting a leaf shutter system instead of a focal plane shutter system, the back focus has been shortened. By utilizing the space created by this and optimizing the arrangement of the lens and camera components, a significant reduction in size has been achieved. Fujifilm says that the versatile 35mm (equivalent to 28mm on a 35mm camera) angle of view is suitable for a wide range of scenes, including landscapes, travel, snapshots, and portraits. The smaller size of the camera improves mobility and further enhances photographic flexibility.

10 elements in 8 groups

The GFX100RF achieves high resolution performance by suppressing spherical aberration and field curvature through a lens configuration of 10 elements in 8 groups, including 2 aspherical lenses. Fujifilm has newly developed a nano-GI coating optimized for lenses with large curvature, and has suppressed light reflection even in the peripheral areas of the lens, achieving high resolution performance befitting the GFX series.

Despite its large format, the compact and lightweight body allows users to get close to subject and shoot from as close as 20 cm from the front of the lens. Also important is the fact that the GFX series is the first to feature a 4-stop ND filter built into the camera. This is useful for shooting at maximum aperture in bright environments and for shooting with slow shutter speeds. The leaf shutter allows flash photography regardless of shutter speed, increasing the flexibility of shutter speeds and expanding the range of expression, even when shooting outdoors in daylight.

The camera is equipped with an AF prediction function and face/eye AF that have evolved through the renewal of the algorithm. In addition, it recognizes a wide variety of subjects, such as animals, vehicles, birds, and airplanes, through AI subject detection AF that utilizes deep learning technology. In video recording, the tracking AF function has been enhanced, and it is possible to easily track the subject with touch operation. It achieves high tracking performance in both still and videos shooting, providing a comfortable experience.

Compatible with the Frame.io Camera to Cloud

Fujifilm also claims that the camera is equipped with a high-magnification, high-definition EVF with a finder magnification of 0.84x and 5.76 million dots. When using the viewfinder, it suppresses the image flow and distortion that occur due to misalignment of the pupil position, achieving high visibility.

For videomakers who may want to use the GFX100RF, it’s important to know that it supports smooth 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video recording at 30 frames per second and ISO 100 standard sensitivity setting. In addition to enabling shooting with a wide dynamic range and low noise, the 13+stop “F-Log2” provides rich tonal expression and high flexibility in post-production. Furthermore, the GFX100RF is compatible with the Frame.io Camera to Cloud service. Video and still image files can be uploaded directly to Frame.io, dramatically speeding up the workflow from shooting to editing.

A series of “firsts” are associated with this model: for the first time in Fujifilm’s digital cameras, the top plate of the camera was made using a cutting process from aluminum, and also for the first time in the GFX series, a stylish rope-type shoulder strap is included to, as Fujifilm states, complement the sophisticated camera design. The lens ring, dials, bottom plate, and other details were all precision-machined from aluminum, enhancing the sense of metal texture when holding the camera in user’s hand and the sense of unity in the design. This has made the camera body and dials stand out more, and has achieved a sophisticated design befitting a high-end camera.

Although it may not be the camera of choice for many users, the GFX100RF, available in both black and silver, is a special camera that combines Fujifilm‘s history of contributing to the development of photography culture through the provision of a wide range of products and services over many years with cutting-edge technology and design.