Video browsing and organizing are now viable in Photo RAW 2018, along with a new import mode that expands the DAM functions of the program.

Photographers shoot more than stills these days, so ON1 has recognized the need for its program to work with video files as well. Copy, move, name, add metadata, and more and available for video files with the new update, giving users a better workflow when they have to archive and organize different types of files.

The new ON1 Photo RAW 2018.1, available this March, is the first major free update to Photo RAW 2018. The update includes image quality enhancements, performance improvements, and key features to optimize the photographer’s workflow. ON1 continues to iron out the bugs, which continue to be present as part of an ambitious software that the company expands following a unique community-driven development approach via The Photo RAW Project, which gives customers a voice in how the software is designed, allowing users to submit ideas and vote on new features.

“Version 2018.1 isn’t just about the new features, although there are many powerful new additions. We’ve been very focused on image quality and the results customers get from using ON1 Photo RAW. Image quality and performance are the top priorities in every update, and we are very excited for our customers to experience these improvements for themselves in this update,” says Dan Harlacher, Director of Product at ON1.

Offering photo management, hundreds of customizable photo effects, powerful masking tools, HDR, panos, layers, and other Lightroom and Photoshop-like features, Photo RAW 2018.1 is presented as the ultimate all-in-one photo editor and raw processor with no subscription. A single purchase of ON1 Photo RAW 2018.1 includes both Mac and Windows installers and activation for up to five computers. The program comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, customer support, hundreds of free video tutorials, and free ON1 Loyalty Rewards every month.

Craig Keudell, CEO of ON1 says “Our vision for Photo RAW has always been that it would the fastest, most flexible, and easiest-to-use raw processor and photo editor on the market. A single photography centric photo editor with powerful Lightroom and Photoshop-like features photographers can own and enjoy for many years. Photo RAW has come a long way in a short time and we are both excited and very busy building new exciting technologies for our next update.”

Each new version introduces corrections for previous bugs, improvements and new features, along with, eventually, new problems that ON1 tries to solve with minor updates. It’s the logical path for a tool that really “has come a long way in a short time”, and continues to evolve, in a demonstration of the dynamic market we live in. Now photographers have multiple choices, according to their needs and preferences, and are no longer limited to a few names in terms of software.

The update now available offers a whole series of improvements that change the core engine hidden behind the interface, along with changes that the user can immediately perceive, as the faster cataloguing or expanded panorama options. The complete list of improvements is as follows:

Debayering – The algorithms have been improved to increase the amount of micro detail while reducing aliasing, yielding photos that are noticeably crisper with less color artifacts.

HDR – HDR alignment and deghosting have improved, yielding sharper results with less ghosting, noise, and color fringe. Users now have the ability to select which frame is used for deghosting and can also adjust the amount of motion visible in water and clouds.

Faster Cataloging – The thumbnail and preview generation of images is now faster. Searching photos has also been improved.

Noise reduction – Improvements to reduce large noise from very high ISOs. Automatic hot-pixel removal has been added, and green and purple color aberration reduction has improved.

Sharpening – The sharpening algorithms have been improved to enhance micro details and provide sharper initial results.

Panorama – The panorama merge dialog now does a better job with vertical panoramas as well as really large ones. It can now stitch together up to 25 photos at a time. Blending of photos to compensate for differences in exposure and white balance have been improved.

Preview Quality – The preview window has been improved to more accurately reflect the details and sharpness in photos at different zoom levels.

Along with the improvements, ON1 introduced a series of new features that reflect the unique community-driven development approach via The Photo RAW Project. From tethered shooting, now available for Canon and Nikon, to a new video browsing and organizing feature – which I appreciate, as it is something I asked for – the new features are a sign of the continued effort, by ON1, to make Photo RAW a major player not only to edit your RAW files, but also as a DAM solution offering enough options for most users. And development continues, so new things are expected for the future. Right now, this is the list of new features:

NEW Import – Get photos from your camera to your computer, choose where you want the photos to go, assign metadata, and more.

NEW Tethered Shooting – Get your photos to your computer instantly and apply import settings. Currently supports Canon and Nikon.

NEW Soft Proofing – Simulate what your photo will look like when it’s printed.

NEW Metadata Templates – Add metadata to a group of photos using presets. This allows you to choose and save only the information you want applied to your photos.

NEW Video Browsing & Organizing – Now supports viewing video files so you can organize those as well. Copy, move, name, add metadata, and more.

NEW Custom Sorting – This option in Browse allows you to put your photos in any order you choose.

NEW Batch Rename – Rename all of your photos in a batch to add unique information to filenames.

NEW Edit Capture Date – Adjust date and time on your photos so they match the actual date and time they were taken.

NEW Auto Advance – Automatically switch to the next photo during the culling process when rating or tagging photos.

Additional Camera & Lens Support — Added support for several new cameras and many new lenses. See the full list here.

One note from me here: I’ve asked ON1 in 2017 if there was any project to offer more video options in ON1 Photo RAW, especially because it would be great to be able to use some of their effects for video. I did not get a “yes” at the time, but it’s interesting to see that there is now a new option that supports viewing video files so you can organize those as well. Copy, move, name, add metadata, and more are available. That’s a start, and while I do not expect to get a NLE out of the program, something on the video published here caught my attention. Dan Harlacher says that “we will not play a video file inside Photo RAW, at least not today” as if suggesting it may well happen in the future. Sounds interesting! Being able to play a file directly while browsing would help for a faster workflow, even if you are using an external NLE. Is this a feature we will see in a future version of ON1 Photo RAW?

Although named ON1 Photo RAW 2018, the program isn’t just for raw files. Supported file formats include JPEG, TIF, PSD, PSB, PNG, and DNG are supported and benefit from the speed, performance, and abundance of editing tools in the app. If you prefer, Photo RAW 2018.1 continues to work seamlessly within current photography workflows, as the app integrates as a plug-in for Adobe Lightroom Classic CC and Photoshop CC. But it is also, more and more, and that’s something I suggest readers should explore, a complete standalone photo editor and a viable alternative to the Adobe Photography Plan. Version 2018.1 also integrates with the major cloud services to allow for uploading, managing, and editing photos across multiple computers. This allows users to sync photos and their edits across multiple computers or in a studio setting.

ON1 Photo RAW 2018.1 is available now for an introductory price of $79.99 for a limited time (Reg: $119.99). A free and fully functional 30-day trial is also available on the ON1 website. Why not give it a try?