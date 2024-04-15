Veritone

We talk to Veritone’s Sergey Kuznetsov and Jenn Goode about the company’s long history of integrating AI with Media & Entertainment, their real-time tracking of ad performance, and their new initiative, ‘Ask Veri,’ that provides a chat-based method for querying digital asset management databases. See a video demonstration of Ask Veri here.

Disguise

Addy Ghani from Disguise shares a little of the history of the company and the recent dive into virtual production. We talk about their 2.5D offerings and their complete service from servers to full integrations. Addy also discusses the announcement of a new line of sub-$100K solutions.

VEGAS Pro

Gary Rebholz discusses the history of this venerable editor, and the new features of the latest release cycle, including practical AI implementations.

LumaTouch

Co-founders Terri Morgan and Chris Demeris share about their unique and popular mobile touch-based editing platform

The Prismatic Company

Matthew and Abe Feinberg discuss their new platform for iterative content generation, where ideas can iterate from concept to completion in the same design space.

Digital Anarchy

Jim Tierney talks about their tried-and-tested set of plug-ins, along with some of the new AI-based selections for fine-tuning beauty work.

Puget Systems

Matt Bach, Lab Supervisor at Puget Systems, shares insight into which hardware components really matter when designing a great editing workstation. He also explains what sets Puget apart from standard workstations and gaming rigs.

Zero Density

Raul Alba describes the company’s solutions to virtual production, scaling from greenscreen stages to large-scale network broadcast LED volumes.