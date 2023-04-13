AI and Virtual Production is all the buzz and here are just a few booths and demos you shouldn’t miss this year!

No doubt, AI Technology is finding it’s way into Virtual Production, Video & Film Production and Media delivery in many ways these days (and I mean literally, DAYS) and if there are some key players showing their tools and tech at NAB Show 2023 (Las Vegas, NV April 15-19), you won’t want to miss see them live! Beyond content creation and generative AI, NAB is about broadcasting and media delivery at its core – and AI is making a big impact in these areas as well.

Of course, most of the “meat” in this technology is still in development by the minute, and your best bang for the buck will be in attending some sessions on generative AI technology, tools and practical applications in the many Conference Sessions that run concurrently, there will still be some serious demo magic happening on the show floor and private demos around town. I’m hoping to provide a few that I’ve learned about here in one place. *List may be updated after initial publication.

Show Floor Exhibits & Events

Intelligent Content Exhibitors

Category Featured list by Booth & Map

This is a broad category that covers everything from AI/Machine Learning to Voice Recognition and more. If they’re at the NAB Show this year, this is an easy way to locate them on the show floor.

Adobe

North Hall and Central Lobby Booths N2438, N3109, N3208, N3209, N3211, N3212, N3215, N3308, N3310

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. Leading broadcast, media, and entertainment professionals use Adobe applications to develop, deliver, measure, and monetize high-quality content – every day, across every screen. From Creative Cloud and Substance 3D to Document Cloud and Experience Cloud, Adobe solutions empower creators, broadcasters, brands, and agencies of all sizes to differentiate themselves, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

disguise + Move.ai

Booth C6118

disguise announces its partnership with Move.ai. With this partnership, disguise and Move.ai are developing a custom AI technology based on real-time markerless motion capture software, Invisible. The integration of Invisible with the disguise platform aims to redefine real-time motion capture by removing the need for restrictive and costly mocap suits. The technology works by extracting natural human motion from video using advanced AI, computer vision, biomechanics and physics to automatically retarget the data to a character rig and create a virtual character that can mirror human motion in real time.

Intelligent Content Zone

Booth Section W1143

Preview of the Intelligent Content Zone at the 2023 NAB Show, hosted by Shelly Palmer, CEO, The Palmer Group. NAB has brought together senior business leaders from some of the most influential and innovative exhibitors, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Veritone, IMAX SSIMWAVE, and more. This preview will showcase their next-generation technology, best-in-breed products, and the power of intelligent content.

nxtedition + OpenAI Whisper

Booth C1819

The microservices-based production tech provider nxtedition has announced that it has successfully integrated OpenAI Whisper, a cutting-edge speech-to-text artificial intelligence, into its standard platform and that the company will be showing the integration at the 2023 NAB Show .

READ: OpenAI Whisper Integrated Into nxtedition’s Production Platform

Veritone

Booths W1410, W2173, W2177

Enterprise AI leader to present how rights holders, broadcasters, news and technology organizations can leverage generative AI for improved content creation, management, monetization and innovation.

READ: Veritone to showcase its Generative AI and Content Monetization Solutions at 2023 NAB Show

For more info: https://www.veritone.com/p/generativeai/

Vū Studios at NAB

A Network of Immersive LED Studios

At Vū, our state-of-the-art virtual studios are equipped to put your creativity on display in a way that’s unlike a standard shoot. See how we’ve partnered with our clients and explore some of the award-winning work shot in our immersive LED studios by content producers, production companies, and ad agencies.

West Hall with AWS – Booth W1701

North Hall with AMD – Booth N2158

Central Hall with Unilmin – Virtual Production Central – Booth 8320 Speaker Schedule

The Unreal Ride | A Trip Through Time – Central Hall Lobby

Virtual Production for Higher Education – BEA2023 West Hall 3rd Floor

Off-Site Demos

Cuebric demo at Vū Studios Las Vegas (link to register for demo)

Tuesday April 18 5-7:30pm

Cuebric is the all-in-one A.I. image generation and editing tool that revolutionizes virtual production. Cuebric allows filmmakers, concept artists, and production studios to create stunning, fully segmented, inpainted, virtual environments in seconds. A quick and cost-effective alternative and partner to CGI VFX production processes.

READ: Cuebric: Generative AI Comes To Hollywood

Sponsored by NVIDIA

For more info: https://seyhanlee.com/