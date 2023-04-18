NAB Show

AI + “Beefy Systems” Can Change The Future Of Filmmaking

Michelle DeLateur
April 18, 2023
As we know, AI is the key word at this year’s NAB Show.  It’s here, it’s there, it’s everywhere (shout out to Ashley Nicole Black and Brett Goldstein a la Ted Lasso for their conversation at NAB). And now it’s being used create fully rendered content, such as “Anime Rock, Paper, Scissors,” an AI-powered video to anime project.

First, I invite you to take a look at “Anime Rock, Paper Scissors,” by Corridor

Cinematographer and Contributor Kenny McMillan touched base with Matt of Puget Systems to talk through the “beefy” hardware and technical process behind this AI assisted creation.

You can read more about Puget Systems’ collaboration with Corridor Digital on the Puget Systems’ website. 

