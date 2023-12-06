Disguise and Cuebric launch AI-Driven photorealistic content generator for Virtual Production that allows to create photorealistic VP environments in minutes instead of hours.

Can an LED stage come together in less than three minutes? Thanks to Disguise and Cuebric, now it can. With their new AI solution, filmmakers can generate plug-and-play virtual production environments — without spending weeks building them from scratch.

A world leader in virtual production technology used for Top Gun: Maverick, The Joker and more, Disguise has partnered with AI platform Cuebric to make virtual environments faster, easier and more cost-effective to build than ever before. As part of the partnership, Cuebric has been integrated with the Disguise platform.

This integration means creatives can now use AI to create the shape and depth of 2.5D environments, then import them into Disguise. The result is a plug-and-play scene that can be executed on an LED stage in only two minutes. According to the companies, the new solution allows anyone to tell immersive stories, no matter the production environment or virtual art capabilities they have, saving weeks of pre-production work.

“Real-time environments look spectacular on-camera, yet often require many hours of artistic and technical build,” said Addy Ghani, VP of Virtual Production at Disguise. “Thanks to our partnership with Cuebric, there’s now another option. Using generative AI, artists can build 2.5D plates, helping them go from concept to camera in minutes so they can tell unique stories in a way that works for them.”

Using Disguise and Cuebric, users can easily make changes and iterations in virtual environments during production, allowing for a more dynamic and creative process and avoiding costly reshoots.

“Cuebric democratizes filmmaking, removing the cost barrier to creating gorgeous, immersive sets and backgrounds with its plug-and-play 3D effect solution. Leveraging AI to minimize the tedious and maximize the extraordinary in the creative process will breathe new life into the production industry,” said Cuebric co-founders, Pinar Seyhan Demirdag and Gary Lee Koepke. “Desire and demand for extraordinary content has never been greater, so there is no better time to be partnering with Disguise to put the full power of generative AI into the hands of the world’s greatest creators and filmmakers.”