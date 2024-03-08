The full public release of the mobile application Pixotope Pocket for iPhone enables anyone with a smartphone to produce immersive creative content with virtual production. Android is next.

Users only need a smartphone running iOS, a PC with Windows system, and Pixotope Graphics license to create powerful and immersive content anywhere without the need for a fully equipped studio.

Introduced on May 2023 as the next evolution of the Pixotope Education Program, the Pixotope Pocket app gives aspiring VP professionals what they need most: access to AR and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows. The app, which was initially introduced as an exclusive offering for Pixotope Education Program partners, democratizes the creation of immersive content by providing easy, unfettered access to augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows. Now Pixotope, the leading software platform for end-to-end real-time virtual production solutions, announces that the app is commercially available.

“Pixotope Pocket is maturing beyond its initial educational focus, transforming into a powerful tool for all content creators,” states David Dowling, Pixotope’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This accessible solution empowers creatives to explore and test virtual environments with ease, ultimately enhancing pre-production efficiency and streamlining the overall virtual production process. By leveraging Pixotope Pocket, creators are no longer confined to studios; they have the freedom to work from anywhere with minimal equipment.”

No need for a broadcast camera

Unlike traditional AR and VS workflows, with Pixotope Pocket, there is no need for a broadcast camera and tracking software and hardware. The creative can use their mobile phone camera to shoot footage while Pixotope Pocket takes care of the camera tracking. It does this by combining device motion tracking, camera scene capture, and advanced scene processing. Video and tracking data are transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine that has Pixotope Graphics installed.

David concludes: “We aim to democratize this powerful technology by placing it in the hands of creatives. We envision camera operators unlocking the potential of AR visualization and social media content creators pushing the boundaries of storytelling. We’re excited to see how these professionals will leverage the technology to shape the future of virtual production.”

Pixotope Pocket is currently available for iOS with a planned expansion to Android platforms, opening up a world of possibilities to creatives across various operating systems. Pixotope will be at NAB 2024, in April, to demonstrate the Pixotope Pocket solution as well as the company’s other products.