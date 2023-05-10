Introduced as the next evolution of the Pixotope Education Program, the new Pixotope Pocket app gives aspiring VP professionals what they need most: access to AR and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows.

Virtual Production education takes a step forward as Pixotope introduces a new mobile application that enables students to use their mobile devices to produce immersive creative content.

Last August Pixotope made the news as the company announced its goal: to make Virtual Production accessible to all media producers. Then in September the company introduced its new XR Edition, aiming to simplify Extended Reality workflows, and in October revealed Pixotope Fly, a new camera tracking software solution that dramatically simplifies creating and tracking augmented reality elements with drones and cable cameras. To close 2022, Pixotope announced the Pixotope Education Program, developed as a response to the talent shortage in Virtual Production.

Now, available as part of the Pixotope Education Program, Pixotope Pocket aims to change the game for virtual production education. The app gives aspiring virtual production professionals what they need most: easy, unfettered access to augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows. Circumventing the need for a fully equipped studio, students need only a smartphone running the latest iOS and a PC to create powerful and immersive content anywhere, even dorm rooms.

Exponential increase in opportunities for students

“The introduction of Pixotope Pocket represents the next evolution of the Pixotope Education Program,” says Pixotope Education Program Manager, Carina Schoo. “While we’ve made great strides in addressing the virtual production skills gap, we knew the technology could be made even more accessible to aspiring creators. The first step was to provide students access to our platform via their media facilities through the Pixotope Education Program. With Pixotope Pocket we are taking this one step further.”

Pixotope Chief Revenue Officer, David Dowling, adds, “The virtual production skills gap is often cited as one of the main barriers to adoption. This is because getting the technology into the hands of tomorrow’s creatives has historically been cost and resource-prohibitive. Pixotope Pocket addresses that head on and makes the technology even easier to access and use. The result is an exponential increase in opportunities for students to hone their skills outside of their school’s media production labs.”

With the introduction of Pixotope Pocket, the Pixotope Education Program expands the ways in which students can engage with virtual production tools and workflows. Students can now access virtual production tools via both their school’s existing media production infrastructure and their own technology.

What makes Pixotope Pocket different?

Unlike traditional AR and VS workflows, with Pixotope Pocket there is no need for a professional camera plus specific tracking hardware. According to Pixotope, the user can use the camera of their mobile phone to shoot footage while Pixotope Pocket takes care of the camera tracking. It does this by combining device motion tracking, camera scene capture, and advanced scene processing. Video and tracking data are transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine that has Pixotope Graphics installed.

Pixotope Education Program partner, University of Gloucestershire, played a crucial role in bringing Pixotope Pocket to market. To ensure that Pixotope Pocket meets the needs of today’s virtual production students with precision, a group of students from the Digital Media course tested the app in a workshop and provided valuable feedback.

“In order for our students to succeed in their careers they need to be able to understand technology, whether they’re using it themselves or commissioning someone else to use it,” says Anne Dawson, Head of the School of Creative Industries, University of Gloucestershire. “It’s very important that we partner with leaders in the industry, like Pixotope, to make the technology more accessible and help our students achieve this understanding.”

Pixotope Pocket is initially available on iOS, with support for Android devices following soon, to students enrolled in courses at establishments partnered with the Pixotope Education Program. For more information on the Pixotope Education Program, visit https://www.pixotope.com/pixotope-education-program.