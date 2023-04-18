At this year’s NAB show, disguise, a virtual production technology pioneer, is showcasing an Unreal Engine integration to bring new motion graphics capabilities to live-to-air broadcast.

As demand for real-time graphics to drive audience engagement has grown, there is a need for solutions that offer broadcasters an end-to-end solution for everything from virtual worlds to lower thirds.

As more broadcasters use real-time graphics to drive audience engagement, demand has grown for applications that make creating graphics as easy as possible. That explains why disguise is showing at NAB 2023 an Unreal Engine (UE) integration to bring new motion graphics capabilities to live-to-air broadcast. With the new integration, broadcasters can use one platform to quickly create AR and xR graphics as well as more traditional motion graphics such as lower thirds and full screens. All graphics can then be controlled from a single interface: disguise Porta.

Thanks to its Newsroom Control System integration, Porta lets operators integrate UE graphics into their traditional broadcast workflows, and control their playout, without the need to acquire specialized skills or new talent. With Porta, users can also draw on preexisting graphics templates to ensure a consistent look and feel for their programming and play content out in rundowns with ease and efficiency.

Visitors to disguise’s booth C6118 at NAB will have a chance to witness how disguise is driving new live-to-air broadcast applications. DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, has implemented, for their MotoGP broadcast in Spain, a green screen virtual studio with three tracked cameras, using Unreal Engine to create all motion graphics, including lower thirds, locators, video splits and full screen graphics, controlled and played out through Porta and powered by the disguise px render hardware.

From simple LED control to full xR

“This project is a milestone for us, with all the graphics built in native Unreal Engine — including the CG graphics. It’s a very efficient setup using our cloud-based Porta control, which runs on Unreal, and we are extremely proud to be able to showcase our work for the first time ever at this year’s 100th NAB,” says Grigory Mindlin, General Manager for Broadcast at disguise.

“At DAZN we keep innovating and applying technology to enhance the viewing experience for all sports fans. This virtual studio allows us to offer augmented realities of motorbikes, to generate virtual windows for image analysis and to connect with the circuit, turning each race into a more immersive experience never seen before during a MotoGP live broadcast,” said Quim Domènech, SVP of Content for DAZN Spain.

Visitors to the disguise stand will also be able to witness the latest developments in the company’s end-to-end platform solution, catering to a wide range of applications from simple LED control to full xR, virtual production and metaverse experiences.

