A technology platform enabling the creation of live experiences and virtual productions, disguise has reengineered its learning program to a new offering named disguise Learn, and it’s free online.

A step forward in terms of how disguise shares the experience of its founders, the new disguise Learn offers a blended approach with both online and classroom learning for all levels of experience. The online offering comes free of charge and now includes more easily consumable learning content presented in different formats.

According to the company, “users of disguise Learn can also enjoy easier access to trainers in different regions, with disguise providing classroom learning in their key locations across EMEA, APAC and the Americas either through their own trainers or through certified disguise Training Partners. Users can now easily learn in their preferred medium, on their budget and on their schedule.”

disguise Learn’s new in-classroom and online courses provide an improved experience offering dedicated learning pathways for virtual production, extended reality, broadcast graphics, location-based experiences and live events so users can pick a learning pathway most relevant to their chosen industry application.

Printed certificates available

“Within the last three years, we’ve helped power more than 600 real-time productions in over 50 countries. With disguise Learn, we want to share all we’ve learned with our 20 years of industry expertise and make it as easy as possible for anyone to become an expert in disguise workflows. With our new, industry-tailored learning pathways, learners can apply newfound knowledge to whichever projects they work in including xR and virtual production as well as location-based experiences and live shows,” says disguise Training Manager for EMEA, Alex Lapthorne.

“While virtual productions, live events and location-based experiences are quickly adopting next-generation technology platforms, all these industries need people with the knowledge to put the technology to use. With the launch of disguise Learn, we have expanded our existing catalog of courses so our users can easily learn new skills that will enable them to transition into new working environments and discover exciting opportunities,” says disguise Training Manager for the Americas, Vickie Claiborne.

disguise Learn offers certification in the form of printed certificates and digital badges that get posted to the attendees’ Linkedin network upon successful completion of each module. With this, attendees can showcase their skills, making it easier to land their next gig.

“We are proud to launch disguise Learn and offer an easier and better way for users to begin their learning journey with us. Now, both new and existing users can get the best out of our software and hardware solutions and feel fully supported within the disguise ecosystem,” says disguise Chief Experience Officer Alex Wills. “The pace of innovation within the media and entertainment space is increasing exponentially and we want as many people as possible harnessing the disguise platform to stay at the very forefront of these industries.”

Partnerships with ROE and Moment Factory

Disguise has been highly active in recent months, as ProVideo Coalition documented. Last September the company announced its Virtual Production Accelerator Program. Held in partnership with ROE Visual at their brand new LED volume in Los Angeles, the Virtual Production Accelerator Program from disguise combines traditional classroom training with real-world principal photography, giving the trainees an accurate simulation of on-set demands. The program is suitable for both students and industry professionals, helping them ramp up their skills in volume control operations, virtual art department integration and practical shoot elements.

Earlier this year disguise joined efforts with Moment Factory to enable new storytelling possibilities in the music, live entertainment and broadcast industries. The effort reflected the effects the pandemic had on production, making remote and Virtual Production key elements of many workflows, a trend that is here to stay.

To sign up for disguise Learn online visit www.disguise.one/en/learn/