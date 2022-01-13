The pandemic turned remote and Virtual Production in two key elements for workflows, and the trend continues as we move into 2022. Here is a new sign of things to come!

The leading technology platform enabling visual experiences at the highest level, disguise, joins Moment Factory to enable new storytelling possibilities in the music, live entertainment and broadcast industries.

The goal is clear: to drive innovative storytelling in live and broadcast events. Two companies join efforts to reach the goal: disguise and Moment Factory. The duo starts a collaboration to combine their groundbreaking expertise in extended reality (xR) experiences and enable new storytelling possibilities in the music, live entertainment and broadcast industries.

disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. With its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 400 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programmes from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 40 countries.

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. The team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore.

Wide scale innovative and immersive experiences

Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 450 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. Productions span the globe and include such clients as Changi Airport, Disney, Arcade Fire, Microsoft, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Cipriani, Universal Studios, the Toronto Zoo, Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal and the Reims Cathedral.

Now, a new chapter begins. As the pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual production across the world, it created new opportunities with new technologies connecting virtual and real worlds. These technologies are influencing many types of experiences and are even enhancing the live shows that have returned post-pandemic. Moment Factory and disguise’s mission for this collaboration is to create and deliver a multitude of immersive experiences for musicians and artists in broadcasts, live streams, concerts and other live events, as well as boost innovation initiatives within extended reality.

The collaboration will focus on Moment Factory’s use of disguise’s state-of-the-art hardware and software, in-depth technical expertise and global community of partners and users, whilst promoting Moment Factory’s conception and production of wide scale creative, innovative and immersive experiences. Customers of both can expect new technology, better tools, a more integrated production process when working with both and greater opportunity for the community and users within the xR ecosystem.

Enhance the delivery capacity for live xR events

Moment Factory co-founder Dominic Audet is excited about disguise and Moment Factory’s collaboration and mission to create amazing xR experiences. “By creating this collaboration with disguise, we will enhance our common delivery capacity for live xR events around the globe. Following a ten year-long relationship, sharing common DNA in music and live events, it is only natural to combine our visions to continue bringing amazing experiences to life all around the world.”

Disguise CEO, Fernando Kufer agrees: “We have a pipeline of joint initiatives lined up that will push the boundaries on what experiences we can create for people using extended reality. After working with Moment Factory for many years and seeing the amazing projects they have delivered using our technology, I am confident that we will push each other to break boundaries in music and entertainment. With Moment Factory, we will bring new meaning to the disguise motto of create together,” says Kufer.