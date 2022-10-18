Resolve for iPad takes center stage in the iPad Pro introduction and I have some burning questions about it

Today Apple announced new iPads, including a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, ProRes encoding and a bit of a surprise in the introduction film: DaVinci Resolve for iPad. While the iPad hardware, including the Liquid Renita XDR display with mini-LEDs, ProRes encode/decode and better support for Apple Pencil, are all cool hardware stuff, it’s the software that has been a bit lacking when it comes to making the iPad Pro really shine.

While LumaFusion is a fantastic editing tool for iOS the introduction of DaVinci Resolve for iPad feels a bit like some next-level stuff. Resolve a powerhouse video production tool from ingest to delivery, so having such an established post-production tool dedicated to the iPad is something we haven’t seen before.

First off, go watch the new iPad introduction video and at about 4:28 we get a look at the new iPad Pro.

See what I mean about Resolve taking center stage?

There will, of course, be hyperbole around this …

It is a big deal as more powerful software means better use of the hardware. But I am going to reserve judgment until I get to play with Resolve for iPad. Let’s dissect the images a bit.

Resolve users will quickly notice only two pages at the bottom. The Cut page and the Color page. At least in this version, we won’t be getting everything that Resolve has to offer, but that isn’t shocking, given that this is going to be Resolve for the iPad. What will be interesting is to see exactly how much of a duplicate the Resolve for iPad Cut page is of the desktop version.

Looking at the Cut Page above, almost all of the buttons on the desktop version of Resolve seem to be in the iPad version. From all the different editing options when making a cut, right down to the Sync bin. I’m guessing even the silly and somewhere useless things like the Boring Detector and Smooth Cut will be there too! While most of the edit operations we see in the video are drag and drop, it’s nice to know there will be buttons for editing as well.

As a comparison, here’s the Cut page from the desktop:

I think seeing this introduction today answers one of the lingering questions from the Cut Page’s introduction back in Resolve 16: Why have the Cut Page at all?

It seemed redundant to have a Cut page when there was already an Edit page but considering the Speed Editor’s tight integration that made the Cut page make a bit more sense. But now I wonder which came first, the idea of the Cut page on its own or Resolve on iPad? Perhaps Resolve on iPad with the Cut page front and center was the plan all along.

But it’s not only the Cut page.

The Resolve on iPad Color page looks pretty full-featured as well. While there’s some interesting new icons on the Color page in the image above, we’ll have to give it a play to see exactly how the Blackmagic engineers were able to adapt such a full-featured color tool to an iPad touch interface. Needless to say, that Apple Pencil will be a nice addition.

Burning questions about Resolve for iPad

In the spirit of my Burning questions about the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard article from 2019 here’s Buring questions about DaVinci Resolve for iPad but without any answers:

Will Resolve for iPad run on non-pro iPads?

Will Resolve for iPad run on previous-generation iPad Pros?

How will Resolve for iPad access media on iPad direct connected storage?

Will there be extensive keyboard and mouse support for Resolve for iPad?

Will there be Speed Editor support for Resolve for iPad (oh please, let there be!!)?

Will you be able to move projects from Resolve for iPad to the full desktop version of Resolve?

Will you be able to export Resolve timelines from Resolve for iPad to get an edit back to Resolve desktop?

How much will Resolve for iPad cost?

Will the only way to edit mulitcam on Resolve for iPad by the horribly bad, non-grouping Sync Bin-based version?

Will Resolve for iPad use a database like the desktop version of Resolve?

Will Resolve for iPad be able to display an image on an external monitor?

How will you be able to power the iPad Pro, connect external storage and run another display all at once with only a single connector?

Those are a few of my questions about Resolve for iPad. The video says it “will be available later this year” but the new iPad Pro is available starting on October 26 starting at $799.

The last burning question is this … what does this introduction of Resolve for iPad mean for Apple’s non-linear editing tool Final Cut Pro?

Hard to say. I would have expected that if there ever was going to be an iPad version of FCP then this would have been the time to introduce it. Others are wondering the same thing.

I don’t think for an instant that Final Cut Pro is going to be “phased out.” It’s still a very capable tool with a lot of features that other NLEs don’t have. Why it has taken so long for a big FCP update is anyone’s guess but one guess I’ve heard is that we’re waiting on MacOS Ventura and possibly the new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. I’d rather Apple work on a big, new FCP update for that than an iPad version. But maybe we will get both with great interoperability between the two.

In the meantime, I’ll keep the rumor mill fresh with FCP rumors!