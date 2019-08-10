Post Production

Resolve 16 Boring Detector – What’s in a name?

Is “boring detector” a good name or a bad name? Is it offensive to editors or a sign of the times?

Profile Picture Scott Simmons August 10, 2019

I was working on Thursday when Blackmagic Design’s Grant Petty introduced a batch of new products in a live stream. These types of events are becoming regular things with BMD and it’s a great way to get the information out to a lot of people. Since I was working I was only casually listening but I had to do a double-take when I heard him talk about the “boring detector” in the newest beta of Resolve 16.

Yep, that’s the Resolve 16 “boring detector” located in its own button on the Resolve Cut page. You are seeing this icon correctly … it has Zzzzs.

What the what? A boring detector? Really? My first reaction was this:

Before editors everywhere are insulted at the notion that the software knows what is boring better than they do it’s important to take a look at what the “boring detector” actually does and you can do that by just taking a look at the “boring detector” dialog box.

Upon opening the “boring detector” you can see that it isn’t only just about finding long and boring shots. It could really be useful.

This new tool is nothing more really than a frame counter that is analyzing your shots based on a frame count. It’s looking for shots that could be either too long (hence, being boring) or too short. I’ve seen this new “boring detector” described as a good use of AI in an NLE but it seems to me it’s just counting frames and not artificially intelligently analyzing anything. Long shots and jump cuts can both be legitimate issues you might want to flag in your cut but depending on the creative intent the shots might be neither boring or jump cuts.

What is the creative intent of the edit?

Whenever you’re looking at something as easy and simple as frame counts and trying to derive something as subjective and complex as emotion and creative intent you’re bound to insult the editors and directors out there when you call it a “boring detector.” I’m sure this wasn’t what BMD set out to do when they created a truly useful tool for editors but it’s what they did.

Would Resolve 16 think the legendary Goodfellas tracking shot was boring?

What about the 30-second “refusal” scene in Philadelphia? That’s a shot that still haunts me to this day but I guess the Resolve “boring detector” wouldn’t have flagged that one as it’s set to 45 seconds by default.

And then there’s Rope or the entirety of Russian Ark.

I realize it is a bit of a stretch to compare some shots from great cinema to what feels like an editing feature that was added to another editing feature that may very well have been created to placate an era of low budgets with fast turnarounds and YouTubers but if Resolve wants to make in-roads in ALL areas of media post-production serious, creative offline storytelling is one of them. I saw a number of high-end feature editoral professionals talking about this thing on social media.

Obviously, a piece of software counting frames is never going to know the creative intent of why a shot was chosen by the editor (and sometimes director) to last as long as it does. While it may seem like long shots make the life easy for an editor there is, in reality, a lot of time and work that goes into the decision to even include a long shot in an edit.

  • How long do you hold it?
  • At what point do you cut (or transition) away from the shot?
  • Where to go next?
  • And what is perhaps the biggest question of all … what is happening in the frame during that shot to make sure it isn’t boring?

It’s those reasons that the naming of a tool inside of a video editing application a “boring detector” caused such offense to editors everywhere. I doubt there was much discussion inside of BMD about how such a name would cause a stir. Then again, maybe that was BMD’s creative intent when they named it.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – 4K Multicam Off/Online

Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
PVC Staff
Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn't really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production…

You Might Also Like

Burning questions about the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard
NAB Show

Burning questions about the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Let’s talk about the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard. It was a big surprise at...
Blackmagic Design NAB press conference and DaVinci Resolve 16
NAB Show

Blackmagic Design NAB press conference and DaVinci Resolve 16

This is some random thoughts as I sit here and listen to the Blackmagic...
Stay tuned for DaVinci Resolve 16
NAB Show

Stay tuned for DaVinci Resolve 16

Yes we know that Resolve was just updated to version 15.3.1 a day or...
Marker Keywords in DaVinci Resolve 15
Post Production

Marker Keywords in DaVinci Resolve 15

Recently I posted an article called DaVinci Resolve is a few steps away from Range-based...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of