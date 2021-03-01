Maxon has announced its extensive lineup of 2021 events for content creators working in 2D, 3D, motion design, VFX and visualization, along with its participation in SIGGRAPH, NAB, and IBC.

Maxon’s lineup of events for 2021 is expected to be a mix of online and in-person trade shows, but if event travel restrictions remain in place, Maxon will present fully virtual events once more.

The industry has high hopes for 2021, and the idea of returning to in-person trade shows is very much alive in all the projected events, but there is no doubt that online will continue to play an important role as part of the strategy followed by different companies. A good example comes from Maxon, as the company announces its plans for the next months.

Maxon has announced its extensive lineup of 2021 events for content creators working in 2D, 3D, motion design, VFX and visualization. In addition to participating in mainstay industry events like SIGGRAPH, NAB, and IBC, Maxon will continue with their popular free online showcase, the 3D & Motion Design Show, the first of which will take place on March 17, 2021.

The 3D & Motion Design Shows will continue to feature presentations from expert motion graphics and VFX artists showcasing professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Maxon’s Cinema 4D, Redshift and the Red Giant product lines. Presentations from each event will be streamed live and will be available online shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.

Maxon also hopes to make its return to in-person trade shows, including the IBC Show in Amsterdam (September 10-13) and NAB in Las Vegas (October 10-13). Should these industry tentpole events take place in person, Maxon will broadcast its 3D & Motion Design Show presentations live from the show floor on 3DMotionShow.com. In the event travel restrictions remain in place, Maxon will present fully virtual events.

A mix of in-person and virtual events for 2021

“Though we’ve certainly missed seeing our colleagues, friends, and peers at the in-person events, we were quite humbled by the success and demand for our virtual events in 2020,” says Maxon CEO, David MacGavran. “We are excited to announce our 3D & Motion Design Show lineup for 2021 with informative, new recurring segments for added value and entertainment. We hope these virtual events continue to provide our community with helpful workflow tips and with any luck, we will soon be able to get together and continue these in person as well.”

The 3D and Motion Design Show kicks-off on March 17th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PDT / 11:30 a.m. EDT. Presenters include:

Athanasios Pozantzis, a.k.a. “Noseman”, is a Cinema 4D Master Trainer, tutor, and creator of educational content for Maxon products, particularly Cinema 4D.

Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto, AKA “Action Movie Dad”, is Senior Content Creator at Maxon and producer of the ever-popular “Cheap Tricks” and other VFX tutorials.

Jonas Pilz is Product Marketing Specialist, Cinema 4D evangelist and Master Trainer at Maxon. Previously as a freelance 3D generalist, he created visualizations and animations for designated industrial clients and television with Cinema 4D.

Elly Wade, is a UK-based expert trainer and self-taught Cinema 4D artist who loves to set up fast ways to create beautiful mograph designs, with quick workflows for combining them with After Effects

New segments for the 2021 3D & Motion Design Shows:

Toronto-based master trainer Athanasios “Noseman” Pozantzis will be returning with a new regular segment – “Knowsman Nose” – where he will share his knowledge to help users develop expert techniques and workflows for Cinema 4D.

A new regular “Simon Says” segment where Simon Walker, Director of Training at Maxon, will share his favorite tips and techniques for the Red Giant range of post production plug-ins and software.

Industry luminaries Mike “Beeple” Winklemann and Andrew Kramer will be making appearances throughout the year. Actual dates TBD.

A taste of this year’s amazing lineup of presenters includes Blake Kathryn, Andy Lefton, Bryan Coleman, Nicole Ruggiero, Jake Ferguson and Joel Thomas.

Maxon Event Calendar:

The Maxon event calendar for March through December 2021 includes:

*These shows have already announced that they are unable to conduct an in-person event this year and will instead take place virtually via livestream.

All of Maxon’s virtual events will be streamed live on the 3D & Motion Design Show website and viewers can also sign up there to receive notifications of upcoming shows and promotions.

The 3D and Motion Design Show is supported by the generous sponsorship of Maxon’s partners Dell, Insidium and Toolfarm.