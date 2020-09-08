Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift announced Maxon One: a new annual and monthly subscription for all products in one all-encompassing package. Maxon also received a grant from Epic Games.

Maxon announced today the new Cinema 4D R23, but the company had more to share during its virtual 3D and Motion Design Show for IBC 2020. Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift announced Maxon One, a new annual and monthly subscription for all products in one all-encompassing package. The subscription bundles Cinema 4D’s award-winning 3D animation tool; Red Giant Complete’s full collection of powerful tools for editing, VFX and motion design; and the ultra-fast, production-quality GPU renderer Redshift for Cinema 4D.

Starting September 9th, Maxon One will give editors, motion designers and VFX artists access to the most professional industry tools in one convenient bundle for a one low price. With Maxon One, annual subscribers will have the most up-to-date versions of all tools, says the company, “saving thousands of dollars over traditional perpetual licenses, and numerous hours on organizing licenses and facilitating product updates.”

“Maxon One gives creatives the power of 3D animation, professional-grade VFX, gorgeous motion graphics, finishing, and hyper-speed rendering in one easily accessible package,” said David McGavran, Maxon CEO. “The needs of our customers are always front and center in all of our company decisions and Maxon One is only the beginning of many updates that will greatly benefit our users across the globe.”

The full product lineup for Maxon One includes:

Cinema 4D

Easy to learn and extremely powerful, Cinema 4D is the perfect package for all 3D artists who want to achieve breathtaking results fast and hassle-free. Beginners and seasoned professionals alike can take advantage of Cinema 4D’s wide range of tools and features to quickly achieve stunning results. Cinema 4D’s legendary reliability also makes it the perfect application for demanding, fast-paced 3D production.

Red Giant Complete

Get the complete set of Red Giant tools for editing, VFX and motion design. Red Giant complete includes Universe, Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, VFX Suite, and Shooter Suite. Whether you are working with 3D particles systems and fluid dynamics, color correction and film looks, green screen and compositing, video effects and transitions, or even A/V sync, this set of industry-standard tools has what every artist needs for their post production workflow.

Redshift (for C4D)

Redshift is the world’s first fully GPU-accelerated, biased renderer built to meet the specific demands of contemporary high-end production rendering in C4D. Tailored to support creative individuals and studios of every size, Redshift offers a suite of powerful features and supports complex, advanced shading networks and texturing capabilities as required for production-quality rendering. Redshift has the features and uncompromising quality of a CPU renderer, but at GPU rendering speeds.

Maxon receives a a $200,000 Epic MegaGrant

During the virtual 3D and Motion Design Show for IBC 2020 Maxon also announced that the company has been awarded a $200,000 Epic MegaGrant by Epic Games. The MegaGrant will be allocated to strengthening the workflow integration between Epic’s Unreal Engine, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool, and Maxon’s award-winning Cinema 4D.

Maxon and Epic have been collaborating to continuously enhance the cutting-edge 3D workflow with the ultimate goal of creating a smooth and seamless integration between Cinema 4D and Unreal Engine. With the additional MegaGrant funds dedicated to R&D, Maxon intends to make Cinema 4D the first choice for 3D content creation for Unreal artists and developers. Cinema 4D’s wide range of tools and features, alongside Unreal Engine’s advanced real-time 3D capabilities, create an unbeatable duo for 3D artists. Together, they make delivering breathtaking, immersive content in a fast-paced 3D production hassle-free.

“We’re excited to strengthen the integration between Unreal Engine and Cinema 4D,” states David McGavran, CEO, Maxon. “We are gratified the Epic MegaGrants team sees value in amplifying our efforts.”

Launched in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million program to globally accelerate the work of talented teams and individuals working with Unreal Engine, 3D graphics tools, and open source software.