After Effects product manager Victoria Nece noted that the March 2024 release (version 24.3) includes per-character styling for Text layers (where’s the Firefly tech?), bug fixes, and more. Adobe also noted that you can now import OBJ files from CC Libraries in After Effects Beta, including from Adobe Stock.

Premiere Gal says FINALLY! Video Previews for MOGRTS are here! In this video you’ll learn how to create a mogrt in After Effects v24.2 and above so it will have a video preview.

Additional tutorials showed up for animated models imported into the beta app. In After Effects Evolution: Delving into the New 3D Functions, Eran Stern shows you how to import and set up animated GLB and GLTF 3D models using the After Effects Beta, as well as workarounds for casting shadows, reflections and depth of field.

Similarly in NEW FEATURE: Animated 3D Objects in After Effects, flomotion shows you how to use 3D assets and objects with animation. He shares tips to 3d track a camera, integrate 3d objects, use the Animation Option to animate with HDRI Lighting, and leverage the best render settings.

From a different direction, Matt Dombrowski shared Importing 3D Models into Adobe After Effects 2024 from Substance.

Learn Mograph dives into targeting areas with the Compositing Effects option (masks for your Effects stack, not just a single effect). See This Hidden Feature in After Effects is Game-Changing!

Learn Mograph also looks into the updated Displacement features in CC Ball Action in Extrude 2D Images into 3D with CC Ball Action in AE2024.

School of Motion notes 3 Features that Point to the Future of After Effects | 3D System, Master Properties, Libraries. They know the competition is coming strong but choose to not discuss (this time) the agility of monied AI startups and Unreal (free), as well as others who can tear off pieces of the current dominance of the general utility known as After Effects. It would be sadly kludgy if only the Photoshop and Illustrator teams created all the tools.

School of Motion featured a tutorial that first-wave tutorial maven Brian Maffitt liked. It’s The Secret to Creating Dynamic Bends in After Effects by Skymography.

SoM also posted something meaty for beginners with The 3 Most Important Tools in After Effects by Nol Honig.

Manuel does Motion looks at some methods for Animated Infographics in After Effects. For a more comprehensive if aging roundup of the topic, see Charts and graphs in After Effects from AEP.

Jake In Motion has another podcast and guest: Tool Talk Ep. 2 \\ Mograph Mindset. And in How I Create Tools for After Effects, ukramedia shared a broad explanation of a workflow for anyone new.

Premiere Gal details START to FINISH Social Media Video Editing in Premiere Pro (2024 Guide!).

If you’re having issues VideoRevealed has some resources for you in Premiere Pro Helpers.

And here’s a sampling of AI news curations. On Twitter, you can also find AI will disrupt Hollywood (Part 30) from Min Choi.

Matt Wolfe posted AI news, including 20 AI Tools Every Content Creator MUST Know.

Curious Refuge runs down weekly news in Filmmakers Test Sora + AI Actor Swapping.

Theoretically Media has early access to show off The Ultimate AI Film Platform: LTX Studio Deep Dive! He also has 5 NEW AI Art / Video Tools & Updates!

Five months ago Cleo Abram posted AI Music, simply explained (feat. Grimes and Spotify’s CEO). A few days ago, Matt Wolfe showed off his 2 favorite tools in AI Music: It’s WAY Better Than You Think. Mike Russell has a few additional things (like Audacity AI plug-ins) in Free AI Audio Tools You Won’t Believe Exist.

Meanwhile, photoshopCAFE says that a New Adobe ai Feature changes EVERYTHING. AGAIN.

Yes, last week was Adobe Summit, the marketeering version of Adobe MAX. It’s mostly another set of technologies, with APIs to be providing hooks for all sorts of enterprise mischief. Some aspects of the Summit can be found in Adobe CEO on AI innovation, expanding AI strategy and revenue growth, Adobe and Microsoft Teamed Up to Bring a Bunch of New AI Tools! and Adobe Summit Sneaks 2024.

befores & afters explains the Secrets of ‘The Matrix’ code. It’s the 25th anniversary of the movie and apparently the effect comes from Japanese cookbooks.

