Now under the same banner, Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift announce a blowout Summer Sale on 3D, VFX and motion graphics tools is about to happen. Get your wallet ready!

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift will be having a 72-hour red-hot Summer Sale, with unprecedented savings on new annual subscriptions and Redshift licenses.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a post-production amateur or pro, you’ll want to jump in on this sale, as it rarely happens. Red Giant sales are something of a classic, and you had to be living under a rock to not be aware of them. Now, Red Giant sales are back, but this time, they happen with Maxon and Redshift in the picture, as Maxon acquired both companies in 2019, expanding its portfolio. So, for 72 hours, between 23 and 26 June, you will have a lot of things to put in your virtual basket at very special prices.

Just to make sure you don’t lose time finding out what’s goiing to happen, here is some key information about dates and times. The blowout Summer Sale from, Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift will kick off on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Running for 72 straight hours, customers will have access to sale prices starting Tuesday, June 23rd at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) through Friday, June 26th at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Get the word out and win prizes

As usual, those who help the companies to get the word out have a chance to win free 3D, visual effects, and motion graphics software tools for the next five days: the Maxon Cinema 4D+Redshift (Annual) subscription bundle and Red Giant Complete (Annual), which includes Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, VFX Suite, Shooter Suite and Universe. EVERYTHING they make!

You’ll find on the company’s website more info about ways to participate. Here are the key rules, if you need them:

Follow all three Twitter accounts – @redgiantnews, @maxon3d, @redshift3d

Retweet the special contest tweets that use the hashtag: #MaxRedSummerSale

Enter once every 12 hours for a chance to win – a winner will be chosen every 12 hours!

Contest ends: Monday, June 22nd at 6 p.m. PDT

“Today we kick off our series of virtual events for the rest of 2020; a six-month long virtual roadshow so to speak. To celebrate, we’re having a company-wide blowout Summer Sale on the many great visual effects and motion graphics tools from Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift,” said Dave McGavran, Maxon CEO. “And, we’re announcing it five days in advance and running it a full three days to give customers plenty of time to take advantage.”

30% sale discount for new licenses

On the date and time the sale launches, Red Giant, Maxon and Redshift will share a coupon code through blog, email and social media, which will also be displayed on all company websites, to give customers 30% off qualified purchases.

Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift Products on Sale

The 30% sale discount is good for new licenses of:

Red Giant Complete (Annual Subscription)

Universe (Annual Subscription)

Cinema 4D (Annual Subscription)

Cinema 4D with Redshift subscription Bundle (Annual Subscription)

Redshift perpetual licenses (Node-Locked and Floating)

As usual, discount on volume pricing for five or more licenses is available. For businesses, organizations, schools or universities buying five or more licenses, Red Giant, Maxon and Redshift are offering 30% off volume pricing for certain products. Learn more about the benefits of the Volume Program here. Also visit the Maxon blog for complete information including important notes and sale exclusions.